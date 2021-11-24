Investing in Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL) a year ago would have delivered you a 88% gain

If you want to compound wealth in the stock market, you can do so by buying an index fund. But you can significantly boost your returns by picking above-average stocks. For example, the Level One Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LEVL) share price is up 86% in the last 1 year, clearly besting the market return of around 24% (not including dividends). If it can keep that out-performance up over the long term, investors will do very well! And shareholders have also done well over the long term, with an increase of 53% in the last three years.

Now it's worth having a look at the company's fundamentals too, because that will help us determine if the long term shareholder return has matched the performance of the underlying business.

To quote Buffett, 'Ships will sail around the world but the Flat Earth Society will flourish. There will continue to be wide discrepancies between price and value in the marketplace...' One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

Level One Bancorp was able to grow EPS by 93% in the last twelve months. We note that the earnings per share growth isn't far from the share price growth (of 86%). This makes us think the market hasn't really changed its sentiment around the company, in the last year. It looks like the share price is responding to the EPS.

You can see below how EPS has changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

NasdaqGS:LEVL Earnings Per Share Growth November 24th 2021

It's probably worth noting that the CEO is paid less than the median at similar sized companies. But while CEO remuneration is always worth checking, the really important question is whether the company can grow earnings going forward. Dive deeper into the earnings by checking this interactive graph of Level One Bancorp's earnings, revenue and cash flow.

A Different Perspective

We're pleased to report that Level One Bancorp rewarded shareholders with a total shareholder return of 88% over the last year. And yes, that does include the dividend. So this year's TSR was actually better than the three-year TSR (annualized) of 16%. Given the track record of solid returns over varying time frames, it might be worth putting Level One Bancorp on your watchlist. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. For instance, we've identified 2 warning signs for Level One Bancorp (1 makes us a bit uncomfortable) that you should be aware of.

But note: Level One Bancorp may not be the best stock to buy. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies with past earnings growth (and further growth forecast).

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

