Investing in Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) five years ago would have delivered you a 91% gain

The main point of investing for the long term is to make money. Better yet, you'd like to see the share price move up more than the market average. Unfortunately for shareholders, while the Lawson Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAWS) share price is up 91% in the last five years, that's less than the market return. The last year has been disappointing, with the stock price down 6.2% in that time.

So let's assess the underlying fundamentals over the last 5 years and see if they've moved in lock-step with shareholder returns.

To quote Buffett, 'Ships will sail around the world but the Flat Earth Society will flourish. There will continue to be wide discrepancies between price and value in the marketplace...' One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

During the five years of share price growth, Lawson Products moved from a loss to profitability. That would generally be considered a positive, so we'd expect the share price to be up.

The image below shows how EPS has tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

NasdaqGS:LAWS Earnings Per Share Growth December 22nd 2021

Dive deeper into Lawson Products' key metrics by checking this interactive graph of Lawson Products's earnings, revenue and cash flow.

A Different Perspective

Investors in Lawson Products had a tough year, with a total loss of 6.2%, against a market gain of about 19%. Even the share prices of good stocks drop sometimes, but we want to see improvements in the fundamental metrics of a business, before getting too interested. On the bright side, long term shareholders have made money, with a gain of 14% per year over half a decade. If the fundamental data continues to indicate long term sustainable growth, the current sell-off could be an opportunity worth considering. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Lawson Products better, we need to consider many other factors. Consider risks, for instance. Every company has them, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for Lawson Products you should know about.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

