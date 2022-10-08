Investing in Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS) five years ago would have delivered you a 295% gain

Koss Corporation (NASDAQ:KOSS) shareholders have seen the share price descend 17% over the month. But that doesn't change the fact that shareholders have received really good returns over the last five years. We think most investors would be happy with the 295% return, over that period. To some, the recent pullback wouldn't be surprising after such a fast rise. Of course, that doesn't necessarily mean it's cheap now. While the long term returns are impressive, we do have some sympathy for those who bought more recently, given the 58% drop, in the last year.

Now it's worth having a look at the company's fundamentals too, because that will help us determine if the long term shareholder return has matched the performance of the underlying business.

To quote Buffett, 'Ships will sail around the world but the Flat Earth Society will flourish. There will continue to be wide discrepancies between price and value in the marketplace...' By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

During the five years of share price growth, Koss moved from a loss to profitability. Sometimes, the start of profitability is a major inflection point that can signal fast earnings growth to come, which in turn justifies very strong share price gains. Given that the company made a profit three years ago, but not five years ago, it is worth looking at the share price returns over the last three years, too. Indeed, the Koss share price has gained 228% in three years. During the same period, EPS grew by 50% each year. This EPS growth is remarkably close to the 49% average annual increase in the share price (over three years, again). So one might argue that investor sentiment towards the stock hss not changed much over time. There's a strong correlation between the share price and EPS.

You can see how EPS has changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

We like that insiders have been buying shares in the last twelve months. Having said that, most people consider earnings and revenue growth trends to be a more meaningful guide to the business. Dive deeper into the earnings by checking this interactive graph of Koss' earnings, revenue and cash flow.

A Different Perspective

While the broader market lost about 21% in the twelve months, Koss shareholders did even worse, losing 58%. However, it could simply be that the share price has been impacted by broader market jitters. It might be worth keeping an eye on the fundamentals, in case there's a good opportunity. On the bright side, long term shareholders have made money, with a gain of 32% per year over half a decade. If the fundamental data continues to indicate long term sustainable growth, the current sell-off could be an opportunity worth considering. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Take risks, for example - Koss has 3 warning signs (and 1 which shouldn't be ignored) we think you should know about.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

