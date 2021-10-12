Investing in Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) a year ago would have delivered you a 182% gain

The most you can lose on any stock (assuming you don't use leverage) is 100% of your money. On the other hand, if you find a high quality business to buy (at the right price) you can more than double your money! Take, for example Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS). Its share price is already up an impressive 182% in the last twelve months. And in the last month, the share price has gained 37%. In contrast, the longer term returns are negative, since the share price is 61% lower than it was three years ago.

Now it's worth having a look at the company's fundamentals too, because that will help us determine if the long term shareholder return has matched the performance of the underlying business.

Kosmos Energy wasn't profitable in the last twelve months, it is unlikely we'll see a strong correlation between its share price and its earnings per share (EPS). Arguably revenue is our next best option. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally expect to see good revenue growth. That's because it's hard to be confident a company will be sustainable if revenue growth is negligible, and it never makes a profit.

Kosmos Energy actually shrunk its revenue over the last year, with a reduction of 4.7%. We're a little surprised to see the share price pop 182% in the last year. This is a good example of how buyers can push up prices even before the fundamental metrics show much growth. It's quite likely the revenue fall was already priced in, anyway.

The graphic below depicts how earnings and revenue have changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

NYSE:KOS Earnings and Revenue Growth October 12th 2021

A Different Perspective

We're pleased to report that Kosmos Energy shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 182% over one year. There's no doubt those recent returns are much better than the TSR loss of 8% per year over five years. This makes us a little wary, but the business might have turned around its fortunes. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Consider risks, for instance. Every company has them, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for Kosmos Energy you should know about.

