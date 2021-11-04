Investing in Kaival Brands Innovations Group (NASDAQ:KAVL) three years ago would have delivered you a 459% gain

Kaival Brands Innovations Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KAVL) shareholders might understandably be very concerned that the share price has dropped 73% in the last quarter. But that doesn't displace its brilliant performance over three years. The longer term view reveals that the share price is up 459% in that period. As long term investors the recent fall doesn't detract all that much from the longer term story. The only way to form a view of whether the current price is justified is to consider the merits of the business itself.

With that in mind, it's worth seeing if the company's underlying fundamentals have been the driver of long term performance, or if there are some discrepancies.

Because Kaival Brands Innovations Group made a loss in the last twelve months, we think the market is probably more focussed on revenue and revenue growth, at least for now. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. As you can imagine, fast revenue growth, when maintained, often leads to fast profit growth.

In the last 3 years Kaival Brands Innovations Group saw its revenue grow at 91% per year. That's well above most pre-profit companies. In light of this attractive revenue growth, it seems somewhat appropriate that the share price has been rocketing, boasting a gain of 77% per year, over the same period. Despite the strong run, top performers like Kaival Brands Innovations Group have been known to go on winning for decades. In fact, it might be time to put it on your watchlist, if you're not already familiar with the stock.

You can see below how earnings and revenue have changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

NasdaqCM:KAVL Earnings and Revenue Growth November 4th 2021

We consider it positive that insiders have made significant purchases in the last year. Having said that, most people consider earnings and revenue growth trends to be a more meaningful guide to the business. This free interactive report on Kaival Brands Innovations Group's earnings, revenue and cash flow is a great place to start, if you want to investigate the stock further.

A Different Perspective

Kaival Brands Innovations Group shareholders are down 53% for the year, but the broader market is up 36%. Of course the long term matters more than the short term, and even great stocks will sometimes have a poor year. Fortunately the longer term story is brighter, with total returns averaging about 77% per year over three years. The recent sell-off could be an opportunity if the business remains sound, so it may be worth checking the fundamental data for signs of a long-term growth trend. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Consider risks, for instance. Every company has them, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for Kaival Brands Innovations Group you should know about.

Kaival Brands Innovations Group is not the only stock that insiders are buying. For those who like to find winning investments this free list of growing companies with recent insider purchasing, could be just the ticket.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

