Investing in Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) five years ago would have delivered you a 27% gain

If you buy and hold a stock for many years, you'd hope to be making a profit. Furthermore, you'd generally like to see the share price rise faster than the market. Unfortunately for shareholders, while the Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) share price is up 27% in the last five years, that's less than the market return. The last year has been disappointing, with the stock price down 8.8% in that time.

So let's investigate and see if the longer term performance of the company has been in line with the underlying business' progress.

While markets are a powerful pricing mechanism, share prices reflect investor sentiment, not just underlying business performance. One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

During five years of share price growth, Jazz Pharmaceuticals actually saw its EPS drop 14% per year. The impact of extraordinary items on earnings, in the last year, partially explain the diversion.

Since the EPS are down strongly, it seems highly unlikely market participants are looking at EPS to value the company. Given that EPS is down, but the share price is up, it seems clear the market is focussed on other aspects of the business, at the moment.

On the other hand, Jazz Pharmaceuticals' revenue is growing nicely, at a compound rate of 13% over the last five years. In that case, the company may be sacrificing current earnings per share to drive growth.

The graphic below depicts how earnings and revenue have changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

NasdaqGS:JAZZ Earnings and Revenue Growth November 26th 2021

Jazz Pharmaceuticals is well known by investors, and plenty of clever analysts have tried to predict the future profit levels. If you are thinking of buying or selling Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock, you should check out this free report showing analyst consensus estimates for future profits.

A Different Perspective

Jazz Pharmaceuticals shareholders are down 8.8% for the year, but the market itself is up 27%. However, keep in mind that even the best stocks will sometimes underperform the market over a twelve month period. On the bright side, long term shareholders have made money, with a gain of 5% per year over half a decade. It could be that the recent sell-off is an opportunity, so it may be worth checking the fundamental data for signs of a long term growth trend. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Even so, be aware that Jazz Pharmaceuticals is showing 3 warning signs in our investment analysis , and 1 of those can't be ignored...

For those who like to find winning investments this free list of growing companies with recent insider purchasing, could be just the ticket.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

