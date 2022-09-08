Investing in IQVIA Holdings (NYSE:IQV) five years ago would have delivered you a 123% gain

The worst result, after buying shares in a company (assuming no leverage), would be if you lose all the money you put in. But on a lighter note, a good company can see its share price rise well over 100%. For example, the IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) share price has soared 123% in the last half decade. Most would be very happy with that. In the last week the share price is up 1.2%.

Now it's worth having a look at the company's fundamentals too, because that will help us determine if the long term shareholder return has matched the performance of the underlying business.

While the efficient markets hypothesis continues to be taught by some, it has been proven that markets are over-reactive dynamic systems, and investors are not always rational. By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

During five years of share price growth, IQVIA Holdings achieved compound earnings per share (EPS) growth of 72% per year. This EPS growth is higher than the 17% average annual increase in the share price. So one could conclude that the broader market has become more cautious towards the stock.

The image below shows how EPS has tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail). NYSE:IQV Earnings Per Share Growth September 8th 2022

We consider it positive that insiders have made significant purchases in the last year. Having said that, most people consider earnings and revenue growth trends to be a more meaningful guide to the business. It might be well worthwhile taking a look at our free report on IQVIA Holdings' earnings, revenue and cash flow.

A Different Perspective

The total return of 18% received by IQVIA Holdings shareholders over the last year isn't far from the market return of -19%. The silver lining is that longer term investors would have made a total return of 17% per year over half a decade. If the fundamental data remains strong, and the share price is simply down on sentiment, then this could be an opportunity worth investigating. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Consider for instance, the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 1 warning sign with IQVIA Holdings , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

