Investing in IoT: What We’re About to See Will Dwarf the Internet

The calendar says we’re about to change over from 2020 to 2021.

It’s about time.

In many ways, this whole year feels like we’ve been in a time warp.

So maybe it doesn’t sound so strange to say that the calendar could also show that we’re changing over from 1990 to 1991 — it would still make sense.

That’s actually great news.

The 1990s was the last time we saw something similar to what’s going on today, and it happened to be one of the best decades in history for investors …

Most people don’t realize it, but there are huge undercurrents that move and shape the economy and our daily lives.

And if you identify and, more importantly, exploit these undercurrents, you can make a fortune.

In the 1950s, it was all about knowing how the post-World War II boom would create prosperity and unleash a huge demand for consumer goods.

In the 1990s, it was all about knowing how the internet would change the world.

The Roaring 2020s is the name I’ve given to a new massive undercurrent reshaping the world today.

A major technological upgrade is unfolding across the world. Understanding this and exploiting it is the easy path to stock market riches.

If we look back at the 1990s, we saw something similar.

It was a time of low inflation and incredible innovation. The rollouts of the cellular phone networks and powerful personal computers the advent of software and the internet converged to unleash a tsunami of productivity. This resulted in higher profit margins for virtually every business across America.

In a relatively short timeframe, our ability to communicate, transact, process data, analyze data, and manage supply chains was revolutionized.

We started living in a whole new world.

The massive productivity increase from the new technologies of the 1990s was like a huge shot of adrenaline to the economy, and it carried the broad market to a gain of 417% over that decade.

It also paved the way for truly innovative companies harnessing these new technologies to hand their shareholders incredible returns.

Companies like Cisco (NASDAQ:CSCO) went up 113,000%.

And Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), which is up 72,000%.

Today, the same exact story is unfolding.

Just like in the early 1990s, we are on the cusp of an amazing technological revolution that will carry the stock market to incredible new highs.

We’re about to see several once-in-a-generation technologies come together at the same time … which will once again completely reshape every aspect of our lives. The convergence of innovative technologies like artificial intelligence, 5G, precision medicine, the Internet of Things, driverless cars, and the blockchain are recreating the very framework of modern society.

The impact these technologies will have on the global economy will dwarf the internet. And when you add up the total economic impact that they’ll have on the world, it’s staggering … at least $46 trillion over the next 10 years.

The rollout of the revolutionary 5G communication network is going to unleash the new internet and create a wave of innovation while adding $12 trillion to the economy.

The Internet of Things will finally gain mass adoption and connect everything in our lives … thanks to 5G.

The advanced sensors paired with 5G connectivity will allow machines to monitor themselves and alert us to issues way before they occur. This is a productivity game changer.

The Internet of Things will give birth to the smart city, the smart home, and the smart factory, while adding $19 trillion to the economy.

Artificial intelligence and advanced robotics will make us far more efficient and productive … not to mention the $15 trillion they will add to the economy.

Then there’s blockchain technology, which is going to revolutionize the way we transfer, store, and authenticate data.

I know many of these technologies have been buzzwords for years. But the difference now is that they’re finally starting to make a meaningful impact on our daily lives.

History shows us that new technologies slowly creep into our lives. And then suddenly — boom! They hit an inflection point and everything changes.

Computers had been around for decades before the ’90s. But once they became affordable and smaller, there was no going back.

It was the same with cellphones and the internet. People fail to understand their impact or value early on.

With less than two days to go in 2020, this is the time to look ahead to 2021 and even beyond. If you want to make a lot of money, consider investing in the innovative companies building our future right now … before they are in the mainstream.

I wish you a safe, happy, healthy, and profitable 2021!

On the date of publication, Matthew McCall did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.

