Investing in InvenTrust Properties (NYSE:IVT) a year ago would have delivered you a 107% gain

Unfortunately, investing is risky - companies can and do go bankrupt. But when you pick a company that is really flourishing, you can make more than 100%. Take, for example InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT). Its share price is already up an impressive 106% in the last twelve months. Also pleasing for shareholders was the 10% gain in the last three months. Also impressive, the stock is up 72% over three years, making long term shareholders happy, too.

Now it's worth having a look at the company's fundamentals too, because that will help us determine if the long term shareholder return has matched the performance of the underlying business.

In his essay The Superinvestors of Graham-and-Doddsville Warren Buffett described how share prices do not always rationally reflect the value of a business. One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

InvenTrust Properties went from making a loss to reporting a profit, in the last year.

The company was close to break-even last year, so earnings per share of US$0.093 isn't particularly stand out. But judging by the share price, the market is very pleased with the milestone of reaching profitability. Inflection points like this can be a great time to take a closer look at a company.

The image below shows how EPS has tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

NYSE:IVT Earnings Per Share Growth February 2nd 2022

It's probably worth noting that the CEO is paid less than the median at similar sized companies. It's always worth keeping an eye on CEO pay, but a more important question is whether the company will grow earnings throughout the years. This free interactive report on InvenTrust Properties' earnings, revenue and cash flow is a great place to start, if you want to investigate the stock further.

A Different Perspective

Pleasingly, InvenTrust Properties' total shareholder return last year was 107%. That's including the dividend. That gain actually surpasses the 21% TSR it generated (per year) over three years. These improved returns may hint at some real business momentum, implying that now could be a great time to delve deeper. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. For instance, we've identified 4 warning signs for InvenTrust Properties (1 is a bit unpleasant) that you should be aware of.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

