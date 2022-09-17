Investing in International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) three years ago would have delivered you a 70% gain

By buying an index fund, you can roughly match the market return with ease. But if you pick the right individual stocks, you could make more than that. For example, the International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) share price is up 70% in the last three years, clearly besting the market return of around 27% (not including dividends). However, more recent returns haven't been as impressive as that, with the stock returning just 43% in the last year.

So let's investigate and see if the longer term performance of the company has been in line with the underlying business' progress.

In his essay The Superinvestors of Graham-and-Doddsville Warren Buffett described how share prices do not always rationally reflect the value of a business. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

During three years of share price growth, International Money Express achieved compound earnings per share growth of 210% per year. This EPS growth is higher than the 19% average annual increase in the share price. So one could reasonably conclude that the market has cooled on the stock.

You can see below how EPS has changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image). NasdaqCM:IMXI Earnings Per Share Growth September 17th 2022

We like that insiders have been buying shares in the last twelve months. Having said that, most people consider earnings and revenue growth trends to be a more meaningful guide to the business. Before buying or selling a stock, we always recommend a close examination of historic growth trends, available here..

A Different Perspective

It's nice to see that International Money Express shareholders have gained 43% (in total) over the last year. That's better than the annualized TSR of 19% over the last three years. Given the track record of solid returns over varying time frames, it might be worth putting International Money Express on your watchlist. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Consider for instance, the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 2 warning signs with International Money Express (at least 1 which can't be ignored) , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

