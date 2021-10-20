Investing in Interlink Electronics (NASDAQ:LINK) three years ago would have delivered you a 123% gain

Interlink Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LINK) shareholders might be concerned after seeing the share price drop 25% in the last month. But in three years the returns have been great. Indeed, the share price is up a very strong 123% in that time. To some, the recent share price pullback wouldn't be surprising after such a good run. Only time will tell if there is still too much optimism currently reflected in the share price.

With that in mind, it's worth seeing if the company's underlying fundamentals have been the driver of long term performance, or if there are some discrepancies.

Given that Interlink Electronics only made minimal earnings in the last twelve months, we'll focus on revenue to gauge its business development. As a general rule, we think this kind of company is more comparable to loss-making stocks, since the actual profit is so low. It would be hard to believe in a more profitable future without growing revenues.

Interlink Electronics actually saw its revenue drop by 12% per year over three years. So the share price gain of 31% per year is quite surprising. It's a good reminder that expectations about the future, not the past history, always impact share prices.

You can see how earnings and revenue have changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

NasdaqCM:LINK Earnings and Revenue Growth October 20th 2021

It's probably worth noting that the CEO is paid less than the median at similar sized companies. But while CEO remuneration is always worth checking, the really important question is whether the company can grow earnings going forward. Dive deeper into the earnings by checking this interactive graph of Interlink Electronics' earnings, revenue and cash flow.

A Different Perspective

Interlink Electronics shareholders are up 23% for the year. Unfortunately this falls short of the market return. On the bright side, that's still a gain, and it is certainly better than the yearly loss of about 3% endured over half a decade. It could well be that the business is stabilizing. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Take risks, for example - Interlink Electronics has 3 warning signs (and 1 which doesn't sit too well with us) we think you should know about.

