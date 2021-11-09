Investing in Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE) a year ago would have delivered you a 205% gain

When you buy shares in a company, there is always a risk that the price drops to zero. But if you pick the right business to buy shares in, you can make more than you can lose. Take, for example Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE). Its share price is already up an impressive 205% in the last twelve months. On top of that, the share price is up 31% in about a quarter. Looking back further, the stock price is 121% higher than it was three years ago.

Let's take a look at the underlying fundamentals over the longer term, and see if they've been consistent with shareholders returns.

Given that Inspired Entertainment didn't make a profit in the last twelve months, we'll focus on revenue growth to form a quick view of its business development. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally expect to see good revenue growth. That's because it's hard to be confident a company will be sustainable if revenue growth is negligible, and it never makes a profit.

In the last year Inspired Entertainment saw its revenue grow by 22%. We respect that sort of growth, no doubt. While that revenue growth is pretty good the share price performance outshone it, with a lift of 205% as mentioned above. If the profitability is on the horizon then now could be a very exciting time to be a shareholder. Of course, we are always cautious about succumbing to 'fear of missing out' when a stock has shot up strongly.

You can see below how earnings and revenue have changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

NasdaqCM:INSE Earnings and Revenue Growth November 9th 2021

You can see how its balance sheet has strengthened (or weakened) over time in this free interactive graphic.

A Different Perspective

Pleasingly, Inspired Entertainment's total shareholder return last year was 205%. That's better than the annualized TSR of 30% over the last three years. Given the track record of solid returns over varying time frames, it might be worth putting Inspired Entertainment on your watchlist. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Inspired Entertainment better, we need to consider many other factors. Consider for instance, the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 2 warning signs with Inspired Entertainment (at least 1 which is significant) , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

We will like Inspired Entertainment better if we see some big insider buys. While we wait, check out this free list of growing companies with considerable, recent, insider buying.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

