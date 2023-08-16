Investing in Innovation and Empowerment: Victoria Kennedy's Path to Supporting Women of Color Founders

Victoria Kennedy, Founding and General Partner at Seed to Harvest Ventures, is a visionary leader on a mission to empower women of color in the technology industry.

Seed to Harvest Ventures, a pre-seed/seed stage fund founded by product and design leaders, focuses on investing in software companies led by women of color. With a background as a product manager and experience at renowned companies like Kabam and advising Fortune 50 firms, Victoria is determined to address the lack of founder and funder diversity. By partnering with organizations committed to bringing diverse limited partners into the landscape, Victoria and her team are paving the way for a more representative and inclusive ecosystem.

We asked Victoria about making the decision to work as an investor, the details behind her fund’s core theses, and what she thinks can be done to allocate more funding to female founders.

Q: Tell us about your career journey. At what point in your career did you decide to work as an investor and why?

A: Prior to founding Seed to Harvest, I spent most of my career as a product manager in the tech industry. Early on, I set the focus of my work on the zero-to-one phase, getting from idea to product-market fit. I started my journey at Kabam, a gaming company, where I took on a game in beta and worked on it until it was the highest grossing game of the company. I loved the experience and doubled down on early-stage startups and consulting for Fortune 50 companies like Goldman Sachs and NBC Today. During my time in tech, I experienced a really myopic focus on one type of founder, leaving a lot of money on the table. Adding to that, I realized that the majority of VCs have a finance background and less technical experience with building software. We saw the whitespace in focusing on a different type of founder and knew that our tech expertise would be of high value to early-stage founders and a unique offering in VC.

Q: What issues in the investment world are you trying to solve?

A: There are a lot of issues in the investment world that I would like to solve, but the ones we focus on at Seed to Harvest (STH) Ventures tackle creating the tech and venture ecosystem that we wish we could have worked in. At the top of our list is who gets to be a founder and who writes the checks.

There is a famous statistic that less than 2 percent of VC funding goes to women. However, if you go deeper, only a fraction of that 2 percent goes to women of color, even though women of color are the largest group of emerging entrepreneurs. We see that as a huge opportunity for investment, yet the statistics remain the same. At STH, we plan to make great returns off that whitespace while changing that investment percentage. Another issue is the diversity of the limited partner base. There has been a lot of messaging and publicity in the industry about investing in diverse founders and fund managers, but I do not believe either can truly diversify until the pool of capital at the top is more diverse.

We are currently exploring partnerships with other organizations who are committed to bringing more diverse limited partners into the landscape, in turn enabling more diversity of fund managers and founders. I think that while it is important to focus on diversity in race and gender, the truth remains that systems only change if you invest in a diversity of perspectives. Continuing to invest in Black and Brown people who have the same perspective as white men won’t change anything.

Q: How did you network, find communities, and make the connections you needed to get started as an investor?

A: I think I've been really lucky in that I have always been innately skilled at building community and have understood how important it has been in my career and will continue to be as an investor. When I look for community, I always lead with curiosity and focus on building sound relationships with others. I have been able to make the most of my existing product and tech community in order to build a community in venture that has bridged into VC. In the early days of STH, I reached out to Whitnie, a partner at First Round Capital, explaining that I was interested in building something of my own in venture. She immediately sent me five fund managers I should talk to. Each of those conversations led me to more fund managers to ask questions and learn from. I met Whitnie during a First Round master class for product managers. In addition, I always focus on communities that encourage members to give just as much as they take; that has been evident in all the communities I have joined, such as Transact Global, the Bridge, and Recast Capital Enablement program. Finally, women, particularly women fund managers, have provided so much support and knowledge in starting this fund. I have had women who I met that day send over legal documents that would cost thousands for a lawyer to draw up just to make my road a little smoother. I am incredibly grateful.

Q: Tell us a bit about your fund. What are your fund’s core theses and what types of companies do you invest in, and at what stage?

A: Seed to Harvest Ventures is the first pre-seed and seed stage fund solely investing in women of color building software enabled companies. When we invest, we require that women of color need to own at least 50 percent of the founder cap table. We invest in software companies where product-led growth is key to long-term success. We tend to lean more toward B2B and enterprise software because of our collective experience, but about 40 percent of our pipeline is consumer as well. Our founding team is made up of product and design leaders with over 12 years of experience building products and have advised early-stage companies that have gone on to raise over $37 million pre-series A collectively. Founders come to us for tactical early-stage product advice that is missing from the current founder support ecosystem. Our product expertise is a unique value add that attracts founders and allows us to de-risk one of the riskiest parts of investing in early-stage startups.

Q: What made you start your own fund?

A: I am like a dog with a bone; once I get something in my head there is really no stopping me. As I mentioned, I noticed two things throughout my career in tech: white male founders are an over-utilized and over-valued asset, and most VCs come from finance and do not have deep experience building the technology that they invest in. Despite the data around how women deliver about a 35 percent higher ROI on investment dollars than men and that women of color are the largest group of emerging founders, the majority of investment dollars routinely goes to white men. There is money to be made by investing in women of color, despite most investors choosing not to. In addition, as someone who built products at early-stage, VC backed companies and advised and coached founders, I saw how important tactical advice is. Most VCs did not provide this value add to their portfolio companies. We provide that vital advice. This need really clicked for us last year when we started our founder office hours. We provide 15 minutes of free product and design advice to founders. We posted the call and within 48 hours, we were fully booked for the entire month.

Q: What is your procedure to get to an investment decision? How long does it usually take to arrive at a decision?

A: We have a saying at STH that “diligence starts on day one.” Our process takes, on average, four-to-six weeks, and starts the same for every founder. We have a 30-minute introductory call, and the main thing we try to do there is discern what problem they are trying to solve, who they are solving it for, and if they are the best founder to solve that problem. If we want to move forward, then we do a product deep dive where the company demos their product and talks through a product problem they're trying to solve. This helps us understand how they think as a founder, whether they are adaptable, how they take in feedback, and how they make decisions. We also get to look under the hood of the product and see what they have actually built versus what they say they have built. During our third conversation, we go into the business model, team dynamics, and technical infrastructure. If that goes well, then we start official due diligence where we write our investment memo, do reference checks, and review their data room.

Q: How do you develop conviction in new investments? Has this evolved over time?

A: Our process has really evolved over time. Our initial conversations have stayed the same in that we always center on the problem a founder is trying to solve; not the solution. In the early days, we just kept meeting with founders until we felt sure enough to make an investment. After doing that for a few quarters, we developed STH’s current process to make our approach more efficient and make sure that we were getting the information we needed to obtain conviction in a consistent fashion. As investors, in order to make an investment, we need to be convinced that the problem is worth solving, that the founder looking to solve it has a high likelihood of actually solving the problem, and that they have the stamina to fail, learn, and adapt for years to come.

Q: What can be done to allocate more funding to female founders and to increase the number of female investors?

A: Honestly, there is nothing tactical that is prohibiting allocating funding to female founders and investors. Female founders are not hard to find and they don’t need special terms. Investors are just refusing to deviate from the current narrative and pattern matching around an out-of-date image of what a successful founder looks like. It requires a shift in mindset, sourcing, and narrative, which unfortunately is the hardest to change. However, investing in female fund managers is a great way to ensure more female founders get investment and has much greater impact than individual investments in female founders can yield.

Q: What advice would you give to a company or founder wanting to pitch you?

A: Make sure that what you are building actually matches what we invest in. I cannot tell you the number of pitches we get from companies owned by men or CPG businesses. Remember: we invest in women of color building software. If you do not fit a fund’s thesis, do not pitch them.

Secondly, be extremely clear on the problem you are solving and who it relates to. So many founders come to us with a cool thing they built, but aren’t clear on what problem it solves and for whom.

Finally, don’t be afraid to share the areas where you are struggling. Often founders will come to us saying that they have no problems and everything is working as planned, which we know is just not true. We are not expecting you to be perfect and that expectation is in fact a hindrance, because, in the early stages, your ability to learn and adapt is key to success.

Victoria Kennedy is a member of Dreamers & Doers, an award-winning community that amplifies extraordinary women entrepreneurs and leaders by securing PR, forging authentic connections, and curating high-impact resources. Learn more about Dreamers & Doers and get involved here.

