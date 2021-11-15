Investing in Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) a year ago would have delivered you a 101% gain

It hasn't been the best quarter for Ideanomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDEX) shareholders, since the share price has fallen 11% in that time. But that doesn't detract from the splendid returns of the last year. Like an eagle, the share price soared 101% in that time. So it may be that the share price is simply cooling off after a strong rise. Investors should be wondering whether the business itself has the fundamental value required to continue to drive gains.

So let's investigate and see if the longer term performance of the company has been in line with the underlying business' progress.

Given that Ideanomics didn't make a profit in the last twelve months, we'll focus on revenue growth to form a quick view of its business development. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. That's because it's hard to be confident a company will be sustainable if revenue growth is negligible, and it never makes a profit.

Ideanomics grew its revenue by 964% last year. That's well above most other pre-profit companies. Meanwhile, the market has paid attention, sending the share price soaring 101% in response. It's great to see strong revenue growth, but the question is whether it can be sustained. The strong share price rise indicates optimism, so there may be a better opportunity for buyers as the hype fades a bit.

You can see how earnings and revenue have changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

NasdaqCM:IDEX Earnings and Revenue Growth November 15th 2021

It's probably worth noting that the CEO is paid less than the median at similar sized companies. It's always worth keeping an eye on CEO pay, but a more important question is whether the company will grow earnings throughout the years. This free report showing analyst forecasts should help you form a view on Ideanomics

A Different Perspective

We're pleased to report that Ideanomics shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 101% over one year. Since the one-year TSR is better than the five-year TSR (the latter coming in at 8% per year), it would seem that the stock's performance has improved in recent times. Given the share price momentum remains strong, it might be worth taking a closer look at the stock, lest you miss an opportunity. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Ideanomics better, we need to consider many other factors. Case in point: We've spotted 4 warning signs for Ideanomics you should be aware of, and 1 of them is potentially serious.

