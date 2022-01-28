Investing in Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) a year ago would have delivered you a 43% gain

These days it's easy to simply buy an index fund, and your returns should (roughly) match the market. But investors can boost returns by picking market-beating companies to own shares in. For example, the Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) share price is up 39% in the last 1 year, clearly besting the market return of around 3.7% (not including dividends). If it can keep that out-performance up over the long term, investors will do very well! The longer term returns have not been as good, with the stock price only 13% higher than it was three years ago.

So let's assess the underlying fundamentals over the last 1 year and see if they've moved in lock-step with shareholder returns.

In his essay The Superinvestors of Graham-and-Doddsville Warren Buffett described how share prices do not always rationally reflect the value of a business. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

Home Bancorp was able to grow EPS by 146% in the last twelve months. It's fair to say that the share price gain of 39% did not keep pace with the EPS growth. Therefore, it seems the market isn't as excited about Home Bancorp as it was before. This could be an opportunity. This cautious sentiment is reflected in its (fairly low) P/E ratio of 6.96.

The image below shows how EPS has tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

NasdaqGS:HBCP Earnings Per Share Growth January 28th 2022

We like that insiders have been buying shares in the last twelve months. Having said that, most people consider earnings and revenue growth trends to be a more meaningful guide to the business. This free interactive report on Home Bancorp's earnings, revenue and cash flow is a great place to start, if you want to investigate the stock further.

What About Dividends?

As well as measuring the share price return, investors should also consider the total shareholder return (TSR). The TSR incorporates the value of any spin-offs or discounted capital raisings, along with any dividends, based on the assumption that the dividends are reinvested. So for companies that pay a generous dividend, the TSR is often a lot higher than the share price return. In the case of Home Bancorp, it has a TSR of 43% for the last 1 year. That exceeds its share price return that we previously mentioned. And there's no prize for guessing that the dividend payments largely explain the divergence!

A Different Perspective

We're pleased to report that Home Bancorp shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 43% over one year. Of course, that includes the dividend. That gain is better than the annual TSR over five years, which is 5%. Therefore it seems like sentiment around the company has been positive lately. In the best case scenario, this may hint at some real business momentum, implying that now could be a great time to delve deeper. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. For example, we've discovered 2 warning signs for Home Bancorp (1 doesn't sit too well with us!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

