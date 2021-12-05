Investing in Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) five years ago would have delivered you a 101% gain

The main point of investing for the long term is to make money. But more than that, you probably want to see it rise more than the market average. But Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) has fallen short of that second goal, with a share price rise of 82% over five years, which is below the market return. Some buyers are laughing, though, with an increase of 60% in the last year.

Now it's worth having a look at the company's fundamentals too, because that will help us determine if the long term shareholder return has matched the performance of the underlying business.

While the efficient markets hypothesis continues to be taught by some, it has been proven that markets are over-reactive dynamic systems, and investors are not always rational. One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

During the five years of share price growth, Heidrick & Struggles International moved from a loss to profitability. That's generally thought to be a genuine positive, so we would expect to see an increasing share price.

The image below shows how EPS has tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

What About Dividends?

When looking at investment returns, it is important to consider the difference between total shareholder return (TSR) and share price return. The TSR incorporates the value of any spin-offs or discounted capital raisings, along with any dividends, based on the assumption that the dividends are reinvested. It's fair to say that the TSR gives a more complete picture for stocks that pay a dividend. We note that for Heidrick & Struggles International the TSR over the last 5 years was 101%, which is better than the share price return mentioned above. The dividends paid by the company have thusly boosted the total shareholder return.

A Different Perspective

It's good to see that Heidrick & Struggles International has rewarded shareholders with a total shareholder return of 63% in the last twelve months. And that does include the dividend. That's better than the annualised return of 15% over half a decade, implying that the company is doing better recently. In the best case scenario, this may hint at some real business momentum, implying that now could be a great time to delve deeper. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Consider risks, for instance. Every company has them, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for Heidrick & Struggles International you should know about.

