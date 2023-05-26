Investing in Harmony: Illuminating Alpha through Indigenous Knowledge

Mauō, the Hawaiian word for sustainability, is formed by mau, stability or unbroken continuity, and ō, enduring in a healthy state. As macroeconomic forces are reshaping the global landscape, generating mauō alpha from impact evidence-based investment strategies requires a shift to new, regenerative- focused investment regimes. Nature-based, regenerative focused investment regimes provide holistic portfolio enhancements, offering investors the opportunity to embed indigenous knowledge of long-term living, dynamic , and evolving ecosystems within core capital allocations. The shift to restorative and regenerative investment strategies which place mauō at its core may allow

investors to pursue outlier returns created by high growth, impact mission driven companies focused on reinforcing their core fundamentals within this new market paradigm.

The Path to Inclusive Impact: Investing with the values of Aloha ʻāina

Building a robust portfolio by reassessing portfolio readiness and resilience requires investors to incorporate multigenerational thinking which uniquely positions asset allocations to deliver long term outperformance prioritizing investor stewardship towards protecting the ʻāina. Our collective responsibility to future generations as environmental custodians is an important element of many Indigenous Knowledge systems, such as the Seventh Generation philosophy of the Haudenosaunee, which highlights the effect our individual actions have on the community around us and generations to come. Similar concepts are found amongst the Maori, the indigenous people of New Zealand, in reciting whakapapa , which emphasizes a deep respect for genealogy and interconnectedness across generations.

Incorporating a long term, multigenerational view of impact goals asks investors to consider their investment strategies within the context of embedding indigenous environmental and societal custodianship into financing mission driven enterprise dedicated to pursuing transformative global impact. This may provide a measure of downside protection by revealing a long term resiliency alpha “oasis”, buffered by the role of investors as custodians and protectors of global biodiversity, social equity, and nature restoration. Recognizing the primacy of indigenous knowledge when embarking on understanding systems complexity and long term environmental custodianship is crucial when deploying intentional, patient, and impact focused capital. Rather than regarding nature as an abstract, economic concept, integrating an indigenous knowledge relational world view allows investors to turn impact intentions into action, leveraging impact insights throughout a well diversified risk adjusted portfolio.

Understanding how indigenous knowledge systems can inform Maiau, nature-focused investments

Deforestation continues to be a significant threat to biodiversity, with tropical forest areas the size of Central Park lost every 15 minutes. Within global territories that are governed by indigenous communities, however, indigenous custodianship has been proven to protect and restore biodiversity with the majority of the lands owned deemed to be in fair ecological condition, defined as having zero to low levels of human modification. Accounting for just 5% of the world population, indigenous territories hold more than 80% of global biodiversity, manage nearly 300 billion metric tons of carbon stored above and below ground, and are expected to contribute nearly $100 billion to Canada’s economy alone.

Almost half the intact forests in the Amazon Basin are located in indigenous territories, and account for only 2.6% of carbon emissions generated between 2003 and 2016. Within the Peruvian Amazon from 2006-2011, indigenous territories reduced deforestation at twice the rate of other protected areas with similar ecological profiles. Similar indigenous custodianship is found in the practice of cultural burning, a method of mitigating bushfire effects that has been used by indigenous Australians for over 60,000 years, and has contributed to halving the volume of high-carbon-emitting late season fires.

The effectiveness of long term indigenous stewardship in managing complex environments informs investor stewardship and responsibility, recognizing that nature and society are one in the same. Shifting to a relational world view that prioritizes knowledge that exists in connected systems which values nature as Yok’ol-kab (https://www.ifad.org/en/web/latest/-/5-indigenous-words-about-the-environment-that-don-t-exist-in-english), the Yucatan Maya term for the world as a source of well being and nourishment, allows investors to examine their portfolio values alignment with the future they wish to see and the impact that portfolio asset allocations have on its related stakeholders and surrounding environment.

Actionable Insights-Enabling Transformative Change Through Your Kūpuna: Multigenerational Responsibility

The foundational elements of impact investment are found in evidence-led impact investment strategies informed by the interconnected methodologies of indigenous knowledge systems. In determining new asset allocation approaches which incorporate indigenous knowledge systems, investors may benefit from the following insights:

Embrace Indigenous Knowledge Systems as a Source of Long-Term Portfolio Stability and Resilience

By incorporating elements of indigenous knowledge into investment decision-making, investors are able to gain insights into long-term stability trends amidst market dislocations and macroeconomic volatility. This could involve being informed by indigenous land management practices, renewable energy initiatives rooted in traditional knowledge, or sustainable agricultural techniques. By aligning investments with indigenous perspectives, investors may identify opportunities in sectors that prioritize social responsibility, environmental sustainability, and community well-being

It is crucial, however, that this integration is done in a culturally sensitive and respectful manner. Engaging directly with indigenous communities, seeking their guidance, and involving them in the decision-making process is essential. Respect for indigenous intellectual property rights, land rights, and cultural protocols must be upheld, and fair and equitable partnerships should be established to ensure that benefits are shared mutually.

Encourage Collaborative Partnerships with Indigenous Entrepreneurs

Indigenous communities around the world possess unique cultural and traditional knowledge that holds protecting and restoring environmental and societal equity at its core . Investors can explore opportunities to invest in or collaborate with indigenous businesses that align with their investment goals and values, which could include sectors such as sustainable tourism, artisanal crafts, indigenous-owned renewable energy projects, or ethically sourced natural resources.

To ensure cultural sensitivity and respect, it is crucial to recognize and respect the autonomy of indigenous entrepreneurs. This entails acknowledging their ownership of intellectual and cultural property, honoring their traditional knowledge systems, and upholding indigenous rights. Collaborative partnerships should also support capacity building initiatives and foster intercultural exchange to cultivate trust and understanding.

Incorporate Indigenous Values into Ethical Investment Frameworks

Indigenous cultures often prioritize principles such as intergenerational sustainability, community well-being, and interconnectedness with nature. By adopting these values, investors can create portfolios that not only have the potential for resilient alpha generation but also contribute to positive societal and environmental outcomes.

Incorporating Indigenous values into ethical investment frameworks may allow investors to have the opportunity to align their investments with companies and initiatives that demonstrate a commitment to indigenous rights, social justice, and environmental stewardship. This could involve investing in businesses that have strong Indigenous engagement policies, support cultural preservation and revitalization efforts, or actively contribute to community development in indigenous areas.

Embracing indigenous wisdom, fostering collaborative partnerships with indigenous entrepreneurs, and incorporating indigenous values into ethical investment frameworks may lead to a well-diversified portfolio that not only produces outlier returns from resilient alpha generation, but also supports positive social, environmental, and cultural outcomes.

Reimagining Investment: Unlocking Impact Alpha Naʻauao for regenerative growth

Across global Indigenous Knowledge systems, a common emphasis is shared on the importance of environmental stewardship and our global responsibility as nature’s custodians , such as the Māori world view of Kaitiakitanga which highlights the inherent global stewardship of protecting biodiversity and nature for future generations. As environmental custodians throughout millennia, Indigenous knowledge systems provide a wealth of wisdom for navigating shifting paradigms by respecting the symbiotic relationship of the economy, environment, and individual and community well-being. Seeking outlier returns while respecting the custodial role that is entrusted to investors as environmental and social equity stewards shifts our idea of capital from an end unto itself to a dynamic , interconnected tool with an indigenous knowledge systems-inspired custodial world view necessary to protect the resilient alpha generation needed for global transformative change.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.