Investing in Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) a year ago would have delivered you a 40% gain

It hasn't been the best quarter for Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX) shareholders, since the share price has fallen 10% in that time. But looking back over the last year, the returns have actually been rather pleasing! To wit, it had solidly beat the market, up 31%.

So let's assess the underlying fundamentals over the last 1 year and see if they've moved in lock-step with shareholder returns.

To quote Buffett, 'Ships will sail around the world but the Flat Earth Society will flourish. There will continue to be wide discrepancies between price and value in the marketplace...' One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

During the last year Great Ajax grew its earnings per share (EPS) by 98%. It's fair to say that the share price gain of 31% did not keep pace with the EPS growth. So it seems like the market has cooled on Great Ajax, despite the growth. Interesting. The caution is also evident in the lowish P/E ratio of 7.99.

The company's earnings per share (over time) is depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

NYSE:AJX Earnings Per Share Growth January 31st 2022

It's probably worth noting that the CEO is paid less than the median at similar sized companies. But while CEO remuneration is always worth checking, the really important question is whether the company can grow earnings going forward. Dive deeper into the earnings by checking this interactive graph of Great Ajax's earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What About Dividends?

When looking at investment returns, it is important to consider the difference between total shareholder return (TSR) and share price return. The TSR incorporates the value of any spin-offs or discounted capital raisings, along with any dividends, based on the assumption that the dividends are reinvested. So for companies that pay a generous dividend, the TSR is often a lot higher than the share price return. As it happens, Great Ajax's TSR for the last 1 year was 40%, which exceeds the share price return mentioned earlier. The dividends paid by the company have thusly boosted the total shareholder return.

A Different Perspective

It's nice to see that Great Ajax shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 40% over the last year. Of course, that includes the dividend. That's better than the annualised return of 8% over half a decade, implying that the company is doing better recently. Given the share price momentum remains strong, it might be worth taking a closer look at the stock, lest you miss an opportunity. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. For example, we've discovered 2 warning signs for Great Ajax (1 is a bit concerning!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

We will like Great Ajax better if we see some big insider buys. While we wait, check out this free list of growing companies with considerable, recent, insider buying.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

