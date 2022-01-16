Investing in Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) a year ago would have delivered you a 104% gain

Unless you borrow money to invest, the potential losses are limited. But if you pick the right stock, you can make a lot more than 100%. For example, the Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) share price has soared 100% in the last 1 year. Most would be very happy with that, especially in just one year! In more good news, the share price has risen 12% in thirty days. Looking back further, the stock price is 85% higher than it was three years ago.

Let's take a look at the underlying fundamentals over the longer term, and see if they've been consistent with shareholders returns.

While markets are a powerful pricing mechanism, share prices reflect investor sentiment, not just underlying business performance. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

During the last year Genco Shipping & Trading grew its earnings per share, moving from a loss to a profit.

We think the growth looks very prospective, so we're not surprised the market liked it too. Inflection points like this can be a great time to take a closer look at a company.

You can see how EPS has changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

NYSE:GNK Earnings Per Share Growth January 16th 2022

We know that Genco Shipping & Trading has improved its bottom line lately, but is it going to grow revenue? You could check out this free report showing analyst revenue forecasts.

What About Dividends?

It is important to consider the total shareholder return, as well as the share price return, for any given stock. The TSR incorporates the value of any spin-offs or discounted capital raisings, along with any dividends, based on the assumption that the dividends are reinvested. Arguably, the TSR gives a more comprehensive picture of the return generated by a stock. We note that for Genco Shipping & Trading the TSR over the last 1 year was 104%, which is better than the share price return mentioned above. This is largely a result of its dividend payments!

A Different Perspective

It's good to see that Genco Shipping & Trading has rewarded shareholders with a total shareholder return of 104% in the last twelve months. Of course, that includes the dividend. That gain is better than the annual TSR over five years, which is 11%. Therefore it seems like sentiment around the company has been positive lately. In the best case scenario, this may hint at some real business momentum, implying that now could be a great time to delve deeper. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Case in point: We've spotted 1 warning sign for Genco Shipping & Trading you should be aware of.

We will like Genco Shipping & Trading better if we see some big insider buys. While we wait, check out this free list of growing companies with considerable, recent, insider buying.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

