Investing in Gen Digital (GEN)? Don't Miss Assessing Its International Revenue Trends

Have you evaluated the performance of Gen Digital's (GEN) international operations during the quarter that concluded in March 2024? Considering the extensive worldwide presence of this security software maker, analyzing the patterns in international revenues is crucial for understanding its financial resilience and potential for growth.

The global economy today is deeply interlinked, making a company's engagement with international markets a critical factor in determining its financial success and growth path. It has become essential for investors to comprehend how much a company relies on these foreign markets, as this understanding reveals the firm's potential for consistent earnings, its capacity to harness different economic cycles, and its overall growth prospects.

Presence in international markets can act as a hedge against domestic economic downturns and provide access to faster-growing economies. However, this diversification also brings complexities due to currency fluctuations, geopolitical risks and differing market dynamics.

While delving into GEN's performance for the past quarter, we observed some fascinating trends in the revenue from its foreign segments that are commonly modeled and observed by analysts on Wall Street.

The company's total revenue for the quarter amounted to $967 million, showing rise of 2.1%. We will now explore the breakdown of GEN's overseas revenue to assess the impact of its international operations.

Unveiling Trends in GEN's International Revenues

EMEA accounted for 24.2% of the company's total revenue during the quarter, translating to $234 million. Revenues from this region represented a surprise of +0.27%, with Wall Street analysts collectively expecting $233.36 million. When compared to the preceding quarter and the same quarter in the previous year, EMEA contributed $230 million (24.1%) and $225 million (23.8%) to the total revenue, respectively.

Of the total revenue, $97 million came from APJ during the last fiscal quarter, accounting for 10.0%. This represented a surprise of -3.01% as analysts had expected the region to contribute $100.01 million to the total revenue. In comparison, the region contributed $100 million, or 10.5%, and $99 million, or 10.5%, to total revenue in the previous and year-ago quarters, respectively.

Prospective Revenues in International Markets

It is projected by analysts on Wall Street that Gen Digital will post revenues of $968.37 million for the ongoing fiscal quarter, an increase of 2.4% from the year-ago quarter. The expected contributions from EMEA and APJ to this revenue are 24.6% and 10.4%, translating into $238.25 million and $100.62 million, respectively.

For the full year, a total revenue of $3.91 billion is expected for the company, reflecting an increase of 2.2% from the year before. The revenues from EMEA and APJ are expected to make up 25.1% and 10.7% of this total, corresponding to $980.33 million and $417.38 million respectively.

Wrapping Up

Relying on global markets for revenues presents both prospects and challenges for Gen Digital. Therefore, scrutinizing its international revenue trends is key to effectively forecasting the company's future outlook.

In an era of growing international ties and escalating geopolitical disputes, financial analysts on Wall Street pay keen attention to these developments to fine-tune their earnings estimations for businesses operating across borders. It's important to note, however, that a range of additional variables, like a company's local market status, also play a crucial role in shaping these forecasts.

Exploring Recent Trends in Gen Digital's Stock Price

The stock has increased by 16.5% over the past month compared to the 2% rise of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. Meanwhile, the Zacks Business Services sector, which includes Gen Digital, has increased 0.6% during this time frame. Over the past three months, the company's shares have experienced a gain of 12.4% relative to the S&P 500's 5.8% increase. Throughout this period, the sector overall has witnessed a 1.4% increase.

Gen Digital Inc. (GEN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

