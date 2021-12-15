Investing in Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) a year ago would have delivered you a 22% gain

Some Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC) shareholders are probably rather concerned to see the share price fall 39% over the last three months. But over the last year the share price action has been satisfactory. After all, the stock has performed better than the market's return of (20%) over the last year, and is up 22%.

Now it's worth having a look at the company's fundamentals too, because that will help us determine if the long term shareholder return has matched the performance of the underlying business.

Fulcrum Therapeutics isn't currently profitable, so most analysts would look to revenue growth to get an idea of how fast the underlying business is growing. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. Some companies are willing to postpone profitability to grow revenue faster, but in that case one does expect good top-line growth.

Over the last twelve months, Fulcrum Therapeutics' revenue grew by 299%. That's stonking growth even when compared to other loss-making stocks. The solid 22% share price gain goes down pretty well, but it's not necessarily as good as you might expect given the top notch revenue growth. So quite frankly it could be a good time to investigate Fulcrum Therapeutics in some detail. Human beings have trouble conceptualizing (and valuing) exponential growth. Is that what we're seeing here?

The graphic below depicts how earnings and revenue have changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

NasdaqGM:FULC Earnings and Revenue Growth December 15th 2021

We like that insiders have been buying shares in the last twelve months. Even so, future earnings will be far more important to whether current shareholders make money. If you are thinking of buying or selling Fulcrum Therapeutics stock, you should check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

A Different Perspective

It's nice to see that Fulcrum Therapeutics shareholders have gained 22% over the last year. Unfortunately the share price is down 39% over the last quarter. Shorter term share price moves often don't signify much about the business itself. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Case in point: We've spotted 4 warning signs for Fulcrum Therapeutics you should be aware of, and 1 of them doesn't sit too well with us.

Fulcrum Therapeutics is not the only stock that insiders are buying. For those who like to find winning investments this free list of growing companies with recent insider purchasing, could be just the ticket.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.