Investing in First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) five years ago would have delivered you a 76% gain

The main point of investing for the long term is to make money. But more than that, you probably want to see it rise more than the market average. But First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ) has fallen short of that second goal, with a share price rise of 54% over five years, which is below the market return. Looking at the last year alone, the stock is up 19%.

So let's assess the underlying fundamentals over the last 5 years and see if they've moved in lock-step with shareholder returns.

In his essay The Superinvestors of Graham-and-Doddsville Warren Buffett described how share prices do not always rationally reflect the value of a business. One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

During five years of share price growth, First Business Financial Services achieved compound earnings per share (EPS) growth of 26% per year. The EPS growth is more impressive than the yearly share price gain of 9% over the same period. So one could conclude that the broader market has become more cautious towards the stock. This cautious sentiment is reflected in its (fairly low) P/E ratio of 7.63.

You can see below how EPS has changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

NasdaqGS:FBIZ Earnings Per Share Growth August 2nd 2022

We know that First Business Financial Services has improved its bottom line lately, but is it going to grow revenue? Check if analysts think First Business Financial Services will grow revenue in the future.

What About Dividends?

As well as measuring the share price return, investors should also consider the total shareholder return (TSR). The TSR incorporates the value of any spin-offs or discounted capital raisings, along with any dividends, based on the assumption that the dividends are reinvested. It's fair to say that the TSR gives a more complete picture for stocks that pay a dividend. In the case of First Business Financial Services, it has a TSR of 76% for the last 5 years. That exceeds its share price return that we previously mentioned. The dividends paid by the company have thusly boosted the total shareholder return.

A Different Perspective

It's nice to see that First Business Financial Services shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 22% over the last year. Of course, that includes the dividend. That gain is better than the annual TSR over five years, which is 12%. Therefore it seems like sentiment around the company has been positive lately. Given the share price momentum remains strong, it might be worth taking a closer look at the stock, lest you miss an opportunity. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. To that end, you should be aware of the 1 warning sign we've spotted with First Business Financial Services .

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

