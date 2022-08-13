Investing in FFBW (NASDAQ:FFBW) three years ago would have delivered you a 27% gain

Low-cost index funds make it easy to achieve average market returns. But in any diversified portfolio of stocks, you'll see some that fall short of the average. Unfortunately for shareholders, while the FFBW, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFBW) share price is up 27% in the last three years, that falls short of the market return. In the last year the stock has gained 5.3%.

So let's assess the underlying fundamentals over the last 3 years and see if they've moved in lock-step with shareholder returns.

To paraphrase Benjamin Graham: Over the short term the market is a voting machine, but over the long term it's a weighing machine. One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

FFBW was able to grow its EPS at 27% per year over three years, sending the share price higher. The average annual share price increase of 8% is actually lower than the EPS growth. So it seems investors have become more cautious about the company, over time.

It's probably worth noting that the CEO is paid less than the median at similar sized companies. But while CEO remuneration is always worth checking, the really important question is whether the company can grow earnings going forward. Dive deeper into the earnings by checking this interactive graph of FFBW's earnings, revenue and cash flow.

It's nice to see that FFBW shareholders have gained 5.3% (in total) over the last year. The TSR has been even better over three years, coming in at 8% per year. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. For example, we've discovered 1 warning sign for FFBW that you should be aware of before investing here.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

