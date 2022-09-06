Investing in FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FAT) three years ago would have delivered you a 214% gain

The worst result, after buying shares in a company (assuming no leverage), would be if you lose all the money you put in. But if you buy shares in a really great company, you can more than double your money. For instance the FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FAT) share price is 186% higher than it was three years ago. How nice for those who held the stock! On top of that, the share price is up 25% in about a quarter.

So let's investigate and see if the longer term performance of the company has been in line with the underlying business' progress.

Because FAT Brands made a loss in the last twelve months, we think the market is probably more focussed on revenue and revenue growth, at least for now. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. That's because it's hard to be confident a company will be sustainable if revenue growth is negligible, and it never makes a profit.

Over the last three years FAT Brands has grown its revenue at 103% annually. That's well above most pre-profit companies. Meanwhile, the share price performance has been pretty solid at 42% compound over three years. This suggests the market has recognized the progress the business has made, at least to a significant degree. Nonetheless, we'd say FAT Brands is still worth investigating - successful businesses can often keep growing for long periods.

You can see how earnings and revenue have changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values). NasdaqCM:FAT Earnings and Revenue Growth September 6th 2022

This free interactive report on FAT Brands' balance sheet strength is a great place to start, if you want to investigate the stock further.

What About Dividends?

As well as measuring the share price return, investors should also consider the total shareholder return (TSR). Whereas the share price return only reflects the change in the share price, the TSR includes the value of dividends (assuming they were reinvested) and the benefit of any discounted capital raising or spin-off. It's fair to say that the TSR gives a more complete picture for stocks that pay a dividend. We note that for FAT Brands the TSR over the last 3 years was 214%, which is better than the share price return mentioned above. This is largely a result of its dividend payments!

A Different Perspective

The last twelve months weren't great for FAT Brands shares, which performed worse than the market, costing holders 21%, including dividends. The market shed around 18%, no doubt weighing on the stock price. Investors are up over three years, booking 46% per year, much better than the more recent returns. The recent sell-off could be an opportunity if the business remains sound, so it may be worth checking the fundamental data for signs of a long-term growth trend. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Consider for instance, the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 5 warning signs with FAT Brands (at least 3 which are a bit unpleasant) , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

