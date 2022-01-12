Investing in Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM) a year ago would have delivered you a 76% gain

These days it's easy to simply buy an index fund, and your returns should (roughly) match the market. But one can do better than that by picking better than average stocks (as part of a diversified portfolio). For example, the Everspin Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAM) share price is up 76% in the last 1 year, clearly besting the market return of around 15% (not including dividends). That's a solid performance by our standards! And shareholders have also done well over the long term, with an increase of 55% in the last three years.

So let's assess the underlying fundamentals over the last 1 year and see if they've moved in lock-step with shareholder returns.

Everspin Technologies isn't currently profitable, so most analysts would look to revenue growth to get an idea of how fast the underlying business is growing. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally expect to see good revenue growth. That's because fast revenue growth can be easily extrapolated to forecast profits, often of considerable size.

In the last year Everspin Technologies saw its revenue grow by 12%. That's not great considering the company is losing money. The modest growth is probably largely reflected in the share price, which is up 76%. While not a huge gain tht seems pretty reasonable. Given the market doesn't seem too excited about the stock, a closer look at the financial data could pay off, if you can find indications of a stronger growth trend in the future.

The image below shows how earnings and revenue have tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

NasdaqGM:MRAM Earnings and Revenue Growth January 12th 2022

It's probably worth noting that the CEO is paid less than the median at similar sized companies. But while CEO remuneration is always worth checking, the really important question is whether the company can grow earnings going forward. This free report showing analyst forecasts should help you form a view on Everspin Technologies

A Different Perspective

It's good to see that Everspin Technologies has rewarded shareholders with a total shareholder return of 76% in the last twelve months. That's better than the annualised return of 4% over half a decade, implying that the company is doing better recently. In the best case scenario, this may hint at some real business momentum, implying that now could be a great time to delve deeper. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Everspin Technologies better, we need to consider many other factors. Consider risks, for instance. Every company has them, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for Everspin Technologies you should know about.

Of course, you might find a fantastic investment by looking elsewhere. So take a peek at this free list of companies we expect will grow earnings.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

