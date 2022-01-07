Investing in EuroDry (NASDAQ:EDRY) a year ago would have delivered you a 200% gain

It hasn't been the best quarter for EuroDry Ltd. (NASDAQ:EDRY) shareholders, since the share price has fallen 28% in that time. But that doesn't detract from the splendid returns of the last year. We're very pleased to report the share price shot up 200% in that time. So we think most shareholders won't be too upset about the recent fall. Investors should be wondering whether the business itself has the fundamental value required to continue to drive gains.

Let's take a look at the underlying fundamentals over the longer term, and see if they've been consistent with shareholders returns.

To quote Buffett, 'Ships will sail around the world but the Flat Earth Society will flourish. There will continue to be wide discrepancies between price and value in the marketplace...' By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

EuroDry went from making a loss to reporting a profit, in the last year.

We think the growth looks very prospective, so we're not surprised the market liked it too. Generally speaking the profitability inflection point is a great time to research a company closely, lest you miss an opportunity to profit.

The company's earnings per share (over time) is depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

NasdaqCM:EDRY Earnings Per Share Growth January 7th 2022

It is of course excellent to see how EuroDry has grown profits over the years, but the future is more important for shareholders. This free interactive report on EuroDry's balance sheet strength is a great place to start, if you want to investigate the stock further.

A Different Perspective

We're pleased to report that EuroDry rewarded shareholders with a total shareholder return of 200% over the last year. That's better than the annualized TSR of 30% over the last three years. Given the track record of solid returns over varying time frames, it might be worth putting EuroDry on your watchlist. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Like risks, for instance. Every company has them, and we've spotted 5 warning signs for EuroDry (of which 1 is a bit concerning!) you should know about.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

