Investing in Epsilon Energy (NASDAQ:EPSN) three years ago would have delivered you a 102% gain

By buying an index fund, investors can approximate the average market return. But if you pick the right individual stocks, you could make more than that. Just take a look at Epsilon Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ:EPSN), which is up 98%, over three years, soundly beating the market return of 35% (not including dividends). However, more recent returns haven't been as impressive as that, with the stock returning just 52% in the last year , including dividends .

With that in mind, it's worth seeing if the company's underlying fundamentals have been the driver of long term performance, or if there are some discrepancies.

While the efficient markets hypothesis continues to be taught by some, it has been proven that markets are over-reactive dynamic systems, and investors are not always rational. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

Epsilon Energy was able to grow its EPS at 50% per year over three years, sending the share price higher. The average annual share price increase of 26% is actually lower than the EPS growth. Therefore, it seems the market has moderated its expectations for growth, somewhat. This cautious sentiment is reflected in its (fairly low) P/E ratio of 6.75.

The image below shows how EPS has tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail). NasdaqGM:EPSN Earnings Per Share Growth August 30th 2022

It might be well worthwhile taking a look at our free report on Epsilon Energy's earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What About Dividends?

As well as measuring the share price return, investors should also consider the total shareholder return (TSR). Whereas the share price return only reflects the change in the share price, the TSR includes the value of dividends (assuming they were reinvested) and the benefit of any discounted capital raising or spin-off. Arguably, the TSR gives a more comprehensive picture of the return generated by a stock. We note that for Epsilon Energy the TSR over the last 3 years was 102%, which is better than the share price return mentioned above. The dividends paid by the company have thusly boosted the total shareholder return.

A Different Perspective

It's nice to see that Epsilon Energy shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 52% over the last year. Of course, that includes the dividend. Since the one-year TSR is better than the five-year TSR (the latter coming in at 9% per year), it would seem that the stock's performance has improved in recent times. In the best case scenario, this may hint at some real business momentum, implying that now could be a great time to delve deeper. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Epsilon Energy better, we need to consider many other factors. For example, we've discovered 2 warning signs for Epsilon Energy that you should be aware of before investing here.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

