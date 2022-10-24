Investing in Envista Holdings (NYSE:NVST) three years ago would have delivered you a 20% gain

While Envista Holdings Corporation (NYSE:NVST) shareholders are probably generally happy, the stock hasn't had particularly good run recently, with the share price falling 14% in the last quarter. But at least the stock is up over the last three years. Arguably you'd have been better off buying an index fund, because the gain of 20% in three years isn't amazing.

Now it's worth having a look at the company's fundamentals too, because that will help us determine if the long term shareholder return has matched the performance of the underlying business.

To paraphrase Benjamin Graham: Over the short term the market is a voting machine, but over the long term it's a weighing machine. One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

A Different Perspective

Envista Holdings shareholders may not have made money over the last year, but their total loss of 14% isn't as bad as the market loss of around 14%. Longer term investors wouldn't be so upset, since they would have made 6%, each year, over three years. Given the three year returns are better than the return over the last year, it might be that the broader market has weighed on the stock recently. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Take risks, for example - Envista Holdings has 1 warning sign we think you should be aware of.

