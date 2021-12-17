Investing in Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) three years ago would have delivered you a 162% gain

The most you can lose on any stock (assuming you don't use leverage) is 100% of your money. But in contrast you can make much more than 100% if the company does well. For instance the Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) share price is 162% higher than it was three years ago. Most would be happy with that. On top of that, the share price is up 23% in about a quarter.

So let's assess the underlying fundamentals over the last 3 years and see if they've moved in lock-step with shareholder returns.

While the efficient markets hypothesis continues to be taught by some, it has been proven that markets are over-reactive dynamic systems, and investors are not always rational. One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

Encore Capital Group was able to grow its EPS at 52% per year over three years, sending the share price higher. The average annual share price increase of 38% is actually lower than the EPS growth. So it seems investors have become more cautious about the company, over time. This cautious sentiment is reflected in its (fairly low) P/E ratio of 5.52.

The image below shows how EPS has tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

NasdaqGS:ECPG Earnings Per Share Growth December 17th 2021

It is of course excellent to see how Encore Capital Group has grown profits over the years, but the future is more important for shareholders. If you are thinking of buying or selling Encore Capital Group stock, you should check out this FREE detailed report on its balance sheet.

A Different Perspective

We're pleased to report that Encore Capital Group shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 56% over one year. Since the one-year TSR is better than the five-year TSR (the latter coming in at 17% per year), it would seem that the stock's performance has improved in recent times. In the best case scenario, this may hint at some real business momentum, implying that now could be a great time to delve deeper. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Encore Capital Group better, we need to consider many other factors. Even so, be aware that Encore Capital Group is showing 2 warning signs in our investment analysis , you should know about...

Of course Encore Capital Group may not be the best stock to buy. So you may wish to see this free collection of growth stocks.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

