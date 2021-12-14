Investing in Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) a year ago would have delivered you a 127% gain

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) shareholders might be concerned after seeing the share price drop 23% in the last quarter. But that doesn't detract from the splendid returns of the last year. Like an eagle, the share price soared 116% in that time. So some might not be surprised to see the price retrace some. Only time will tell if there is still too much optimism currently reflected in the share price.

So let's assess the underlying fundamentals over the last 1 year and see if they've moved in lock-step with shareholder returns.

To quote Buffett, 'Ships will sail around the world but the Flat Earth Society will flourish. There will continue to be wide discrepancies between price and value in the marketplace...' One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

Eagle Bulk Shipping went from making a loss to reporting a profit, in the last year.

We think the growth looks very prospective, so we're not surprised the market liked it too. Inflection points like this can be a great time to take a closer look at a company.

You can see how EPS has changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

NasdaqGS:EGLE Earnings Per Share Growth December 14th 2021

We consider it positive that insiders have made significant purchases in the last year. Having said that, most people consider earnings and revenue growth trends to be a more meaningful guide to the business. This free interactive report on Eagle Bulk Shipping's earnings, revenue and cash flow is a great place to start, if you want to investigate the stock further.

What About Dividends?

As well as measuring the share price return, investors should also consider the total shareholder return (TSR). The TSR incorporates the value of any spin-offs or discounted capital raisings, along with any dividends, based on the assumption that the dividends are reinvested. It's fair to say that the TSR gives a more complete picture for stocks that pay a dividend. We note that for Eagle Bulk Shipping the TSR over the last 1 year was 127%, which is better than the share price return mentioned above. The dividends paid by the company have thusly boosted the total shareholder return.

A Different Perspective

It's nice to see that Eagle Bulk Shipping shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 127% over the last year. And that does include the dividend. That's better than the annualised return of 0.8% over half a decade, implying that the company is doing better recently. In the best case scenario, this may hint at some real business momentum, implying that now could be a great time to delve deeper. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. For example, we've discovered 4 warning signs for Eagle Bulk Shipping that you should be aware of before investing here.

