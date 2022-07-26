Investing in Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) five years ago would have delivered you a 52% gain

While Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) shareholders are probably generally happy, the stock hasn't had particularly good run recently, with the share price falling 17% in the last quarter. But at least the stock is up over the last five years. However we are not very impressed because the share price is only up 52%, less than the market return of 73%.

So let's assess the underlying fundamentals over the last 5 years and see if they've moved in lock-step with shareholder returns.

While the efficient markets hypothesis continues to be taught by some, it has been proven that markets are over-reactive dynamic systems, and investors are not always rational. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

During five years of share price growth, Ducommun achieved compound earnings per share (EPS) growth of 56% per year. The EPS growth is more impressive than the yearly share price gain of 9% over the same period. So one could conclude that the broader market has become more cautious towards the stock. This cautious sentiment is reflected in its (fairly low) P/E ratio of 3.87.

You can see below how EPS has changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

NYSE:DCO Earnings Per Share Growth July 26th 2022

It is of course excellent to see how Ducommun has grown profits over the years, but the future is more important for shareholders. You can see how its balance sheet has strengthened (or weakened) over time in this free interactive graphic.

A Different Perspective

While the broader market lost about 15% in the twelve months, Ducommun shareholders did even worse, losing 18%. Having said that, it's inevitable that some stocks will be oversold in a falling market. The key is to keep your eyes on the fundamental developments. Longer term investors wouldn't be so upset, since they would have made 9%, each year, over five years. If the fundamental data continues to indicate long term sustainable growth, the current sell-off could be an opportunity worth considering. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Ducommun better, we need to consider many other factors. Like risks, for instance. Every company has them, and we've spotted 4 warning signs for Ducommun (of which 3 don't sit too well with us!) you should know about.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

