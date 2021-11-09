Investing in Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC) three years ago would have delivered you a 153% gain

The worst result, after buying shares in a company (assuming no leverage), would be if you lose all the money you put in. But if you buy shares in a really great company, you can more than double your money. For example, the Digimarc Corporation (NASDAQ:DMRC) share price has soared 153% in the last three years. How nice for those who held the stock! It's also good to see the share price up 92% over the last quarter.

So let's investigate and see if the longer term performance of the company has been in line with the underlying business' progress.

Digimarc wasn't profitable in the last twelve months, it is unlikely we'll see a strong correlation between its share price and its earnings per share (EPS). Arguably revenue is our next best option. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. That's because it's hard to be confident a company will be sustainable if revenue growth is negligible, and it never makes a profit.

In the last 3 years Digimarc saw its revenue grow at 3.8% per year. Considering the company is losing money, we think that rate of revenue growth is uninspiring. In comparison, the share price rise of 36% per year over the last three years is pretty impressive. We'd need to take a closer look at the revenue and profit trends to see whether the improvements might justify that sort of increase. It may be that the market is pretty optimistic about Digimarc if you look to the bottom line.

You can see how earnings and revenue have changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

NasdaqGS:DMRC Earnings and Revenue Growth November 9th 2021

We consider it positive that insiders have made significant purchases in the last year. Even so, future earnings will be far more important to whether current shareholders make money. So it makes a lot of sense to check out what analysts think Digimarc will earn in the future (free profit forecasts).

A Different Perspective

It's nice to see that Digimarc shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 53% over the last year. That gain is better than the annual TSR over five years, which is 13%. Therefore it seems like sentiment around the company has been positive lately. In the best case scenario, this may hint at some real business momentum, implying that now could be a great time to delve deeper. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Even so, be aware that Digimarc is showing 3 warning signs in our investment analysis , you should know about...

Digimarc is not the only stock that insiders are buying. For those who like to find winning investments this free list of growing companies with recent insider purchasing, could be just the ticket.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



