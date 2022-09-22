Investing in CoreCard (NYSE:CCRD) five years ago would have delivered you a 471% gain

Buying shares in the best businesses can build meaningful wealth for you and your family. While not every stock performs well, when investors win, they can win big. For example, the CoreCard Corporation (NYSE:CCRD) share price is up a whopping 471% in the last half decade, a handsome return for long term holders. This just goes to show the value creation that some businesses can achieve. In contrast, the stock has fallen 9.6% in the last 30 days. This could be related to the soft market, with stocks down around 8.1% in the last month.

Let's take a look at the underlying fundamentals over the longer term, and see if they've been consistent with shareholders returns.

There is no denying that markets are sometimes efficient, but prices do not always reflect underlying business performance. One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

During the last half decade, CoreCard became profitable. Sometimes, the start of profitability is a major inflection point that can signal fast earnings growth to come, which in turn justifies very strong share price gains. Since the company was unprofitable five years ago, but not three years ago, it's worth taking a look at the returns in the last three years, too. In fact, the CoreCard stock price is 50% lower in the last three years. During the same period, EPS grew by 27% each year. It would appear there's a real mismatch between the increasing EPS and the share price, which has declined -21% a year for three years.

You can see how EPS has changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values). NYSE:CCRD Earnings Per Share Growth September 22nd 2022

We're pleased to report that the CEO is remunerated more modestly than most CEOs at similarly capitalized companies. But while CEO remuneration is always worth checking, the really important question is whether the company can grow earnings going forward. It might be well worthwhile taking a look at our free report on CoreCard's earnings, revenue and cash flow.

A Different Perspective

While the broader market lost about 19% in the twelve months, CoreCard shareholders did even worse, losing 42%. Having said that, it's inevitable that some stocks will be oversold in a falling market. The key is to keep your eyes on the fundamental developments. On the bright side, long term shareholders have made money, with a gain of 42% per year over half a decade. If the fundamental data continues to indicate long term sustainable growth, the current sell-off could be an opportunity worth considering. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Consider risks, for instance. Every company has them, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for CoreCard you should know about.

