Investing in Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) three years ago would have delivered you a 60% gain

One simple way to benefit from the stock market is to buy an index fund. But if you buy good businesses at attractive prices, your portfolio returns could exceed the average market return. For example, Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) shareholders have seen the share price rise 60% over three years, well in excess of the market return (18%, not including dividends).

Let's take a look at the underlying fundamentals over the longer term, and see if they've been consistent with shareholders returns.

While markets are a powerful pricing mechanism, share prices reflect investor sentiment, not just underlying business performance. One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

Over the last three years, Construction Partners failed to grow earnings per share, which fell 28% (annualized).

Thus, it seems unlikely that the market is focussed on EPS growth at the moment. Since the change in EPS doesn't seem to correlate with the change in share price, it's worth taking a look at other metrics.

It could be that the revenue growth of 13% per year is viewed as evidence that Construction Partners is growing. In that case, the company may be sacrificing current earnings per share to drive growth, and maybe shareholder's faith in better days ahead will be rewarded.

The company's revenue and earnings (over time) are depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

We like that insiders have been buying shares in the last twelve months. Even so, future earnings will be far more important to whether current shareholders make money. If you are thinking of buying or selling Construction Partners stock, you should check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

A Different Perspective

We can sympathize with Construction Partners about their 22% loss for the year, but the silver lining is that the broader market return was worse, at around -25%. Longer term investors wouldn't be so upset, since they would have made 17%, each year, over three years. Given the three year returns are better than the return over the last year, it might be that the broader market has weighed on the stock recently. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Construction Partners better, we need to consider many other factors. Case in point: We've spotted 3 warning signs for Construction Partners you should be aware of, and 1 of them doesn't sit too well with us.

Construction Partners is not the only stock insiders are buying. So take a peek at this free list of growing companies with insider buying.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.