Investing in Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) five years ago would have delivered you a 184% gain

The worst result, after buying shares in a company (assuming no leverage), would be if you lose all the money you put in. But on a lighter note, a good company can see its share price rise well over 100%. Long term Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) shareholders would be well aware of this, since the stock is up 184% in five years. We note the stock price is up 1.1% in the last seven days.

So let's investigate and see if the longer term performance of the company has been in line with the underlying business' progress.

While the efficient markets hypothesis continues to be taught by some, it has been proven that markets are over-reactive dynamic systems, and investors are not always rational. One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

During the five years of share price growth, Constellium moved from a loss to profitability. Sometimes, the start of profitability is a major inflection point that can signal fast earnings growth to come, which in turn justifies very strong share price gains. Given that the company made a profit three years ago, but not five years ago, it is worth looking at the share price returns over the last three years, too. Indeed, the Constellium share price has gained 151% in three years. During the same period, EPS grew by 15% each year. Notably, the EPS growth has been slower than the annualised share price gain of 36% over three years. So one can reasonably conclude the market is more enthusiastic about the stock than it was three years ago.

The company's earnings per share (over time) is depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

NYSE:CSTM Earnings Per Share Growth December 30th 2021

We know that Constellium has improved its bottom line lately, but is it going to grow revenue? Check if analysts think Constellium will grow revenue in the future.

A Different Perspective

We're pleased to report that Constellium shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 29% over one year. That gain is better than the annual TSR over five years, which is 23%. Therefore it seems like sentiment around the company has been positive lately. In the best case scenario, this may hint at some real business momentum, implying that now could be a great time to delve deeper. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. For instance, we've identified 3 warning signs for Constellium (2 are a bit concerning) that you should be aware of.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

