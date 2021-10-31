Investing in Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO) a year ago would have delivered you a 14% gain

While Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) shareholders are probably generally happy, the stock hasn't had particularly good run recently, with the share price falling 12% in the last quarter. Taking a longer term view we see the stock is up over one year. However, its return of 10% does fall short of the market return of, 41%.

Now it's worth having a look at the company's fundamentals too, because that will help us determine if the long term shareholder return has matched the performance of the underlying business.

There is no denying that markets are sometimes efficient, but prices do not always reflect underlying business performance. By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

During the last year, Consolidated Water actually saw its earnings per share drop 78%.

This means it's unlikely the market is judging the company based on earnings growth. Therefore, it seems likely that investors are putting more weight on metrics other than EPS, at the moment.

Consolidated Water's revenue actually dropped 9.1% over last year. So using a snapshot of key business metrics doesn't give us a good picture of why the market is bidding up the stock.

The company's revenue and earnings (over time) are depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

NasdaqGS:CWCO Earnings and Revenue Growth October 31st 2021

What About Dividends?

As well as measuring the share price return, investors should also consider the total shareholder return (TSR). The TSR is a return calculation that accounts for the value of cash dividends (assuming that any dividend received was reinvested) and the calculated value of any discounted capital raisings and spin-offs. It's fair to say that the TSR gives a more complete picture for stocks that pay a dividend. We note that for Consolidated Water the TSR over the last 1 year was 14%, which is better than the share price return mentioned above. And there's no prize for guessing that the dividend payments largely explain the divergence!

A Different Perspective

Consolidated Water provided a TSR of 14% over the last twelve months. But that was short of the market average. The silver lining is that the gain was actually better than the average annual return of 1.7% per year over five year. It is possible that returns will improve along with the business fundamentals. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. To that end, you should be aware of the 3 warning signs we've spotted with Consolidated Water .

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

