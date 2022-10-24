Investing in Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) five years ago would have delivered you a 76% gain

Generally speaking the aim of active stock picking is to find companies that provide returns that are superior to the market average. And while active stock picking involves risks (and requires diversification) it can also provide excess returns. For example, long term Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) shareholders have enjoyed a 76% share price rise over the last half decade, well in excess of the market return of around 39% (not including dividends).

So let's assess the underlying fundamentals over the last 5 years and see if they've moved in lock-step with shareholder returns.

Collegium Pharmaceutical wasn't profitable in the last twelve months, it is unlikely we'll see a strong correlation between its share price and its earnings per share (EPS). Arguably revenue is our next best option. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. That's because fast revenue growth can be easily extrapolated to forecast profits, often of considerable size.

For the last half decade, Collegium Pharmaceutical can boast revenue growth at a rate of 23% per year. Even measured against other revenue-focussed companies, that's a good result. While the compound gain of 12% per year is good, it's not unreasonable given the strong revenue growth. If you think there could be more growth to come, now might be the time to take a close look at Collegium Pharmaceutical. Opportunity lies where the market hasn't fully priced growth in the underlying business.

The company's revenue and earnings (over time) are depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

Take a more thorough look at Collegium Pharmaceutical's financial health with this free report on its balance sheet.

A Different Perspective

While it's certainly disappointing to see that Collegium Pharmaceutical shares lost 17% throughout the year, that wasn't as bad as the market loss of 23%. Of course, the long term returns are far more important and the good news is that over five years, the stock has returned 12% for each year. It could be that the business is just facing some short term problems, but shareholders should keep a close eye on the fundamentals. You might want to assess this data-rich visualization of its earnings, revenue and cash flow.

But note: Collegium Pharmaceutical may not be the best stock to buy. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies with past earnings growth (and further growth forecast).

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.