Investing in Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI) a year ago would have delivered you a 51% gain

These days it's easy to simply buy an index fund, and your returns should (roughly) match the market. But if you pick the right individual stocks, you could make more than that. For example, the Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI) share price is up 49% in the last 1 year, clearly besting the market return of around 0.9% (not including dividends). That's a solid performance by our standards! Looking back further, the stock price is 38% higher than it was three years ago.

So let's investigate and see if the longer term performance of the company has been in line with the underlying business' progress.

While the efficient markets hypothesis continues to be taught by some, it has been proven that markets are over-reactive dynamic systems, and investors are not always rational. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

During the last year Citizens Community Bancorp grew its earnings per share (EPS) by 74%. It's fair to say that the share price gain of 49% did not keep pace with the EPS growth. Therefore, it seems the market isn't as excited about Citizens Community Bancorp as it was before. This could be an opportunity. This cautious sentiment is reflected in its (fairly low) P/E ratio of 8.07.

The graphic below depicts how EPS has changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

NasdaqGM:CZWI Earnings Per Share Growth February 12th 2022

We consider it positive that insiders have made significant purchases in the last year. Having said that, most people consider earnings and revenue growth trends to be a more meaningful guide to the business. Before buying or selling a stock, we always recommend a close examination of historic growth trends, available here..

What About Dividends?

It is important to consider the total shareholder return, as well as the share price return, for any given stock. The TSR incorporates the value of any spin-offs or discounted capital raisings, along with any dividends, based on the assumption that the dividends are reinvested. So for companies that pay a generous dividend, the TSR is often a lot higher than the share price return. As it happens, Citizens Community Bancorp's TSR for the last 1 year was 51%, which exceeds the share price return mentioned earlier. The dividends paid by the company have thusly boosted the total shareholder return.

A Different Perspective

We're pleased to report that Citizens Community Bancorp shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 51% over one year. That's including the dividend. That's better than the annualised return of 7% over half a decade, implying that the company is doing better recently. In the best case scenario, this may hint at some real business momentum, implying that now could be a great time to delve deeper. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Citizens Community Bancorp better, we need to consider many other factors. Like risks, for instance. Every company has them, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Citizens Community Bancorp (of which 1 is concerning!) you should know about.

Citizens Community Bancorp is not the only stock insiders are buying. So take a peek at this free list of growing companies with insider buying.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

