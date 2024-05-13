Investing in Century Casinos (CNTY)? Don't Miss Assessing Its International Revenue Trends

Did you analyze how Century Casinos (CNTY) fared in its international operations for the quarter ending March 2024? Given the widespread global presence of this casino operator, scrutinizing the trends in international revenues becomes imperative to assess its financial strength and future growth possibilities.

In today's increasingly interconnected global economy, a company's ability to tap into international markets can be a pivotal factor in shaping its overall financial health and growth trajectory. For investors, understanding a company's reliance on overseas markets has become increasingly crucial, as it offers insights into the company's sustainability of earnings, ability to tap into diverse economic cycles and overall growth potential.

Being present in international markets serves as a counterbalance to domestic economic challenges while offering chances to engage with more rapidly evolving economies. However, this kind of diversification introduces challenges like currency fluctuations, geopolitical uncertainties and varying market trends.

While analyzing CNTY's performance for the last quarter, we found some intriguing trends in revenues from its overseas segments that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

The company's total revenue for the quarter amounted to $136.02 million, showing rise of 25.4%. We will now explore the breakdown of CNTY's overseas revenue to assess the impact of its international operations.

A Closer Look at CNTY's Revenue Streams Abroad

During the quarter, Poland contributed $21.65 million in revenue, making up 15.9% of the total revenue. When compared to the consensus estimate of $21.5 million, this meant a surprise of +0.69%. Looking back, Poland contributed $21.62 million, or 15%, in the previous quarter, and $25.58 million, or 23.6%, in the same quarter of the previous year.

Canada generated $18.32 million in revenues for the company in the last quarter, constituting 13.5% of the total. This represented a surprise of -3.06% compared to the $18.9 million projected by Wall Street analysts. Comparatively, in the previous quarter, Canada accounted for $19.19 million (13.4%), and in the year-ago quarter, it contributed $16.5 million (15.2%) to the total revenue.

Revenue Projections for Overseas Markets

Wall Street analysts expect Century Casinos to report a total revenue of $158.2 million in the current fiscal quarter, which suggests an increase of 15.7% from the prior-year quarter. Revenue shares from Poland and Canada are predicted to be 14.9% and 13.3%, corresponding to amounts of $23.5 million and $21.1 million, respectively.

Analysts expect the company to report a total annual revenue of $625 million for the full year, marking an increase of 13.6% compared to last year. The expected revenue contributions from Poland and Canada are projected to be 15.1% ($94.5 million) and 13.4% ($83.6 million) of the total revenue, in that order.

Wrapping Up

Century Casinos' leaning on foreign markets for its revenue stream presents a mix of chances and challenges. Therefore, a vigilant watch on its international revenue movements can greatly aid in projecting the company's future direction.

In an environment where global interconnections and geopolitical skirmishes are intensifying, Wall Street analysts keep a keen eye on these trends, particularly for firms with overseas operations, to adjust their earnings predictions. Moreover, a range of other aspects, including how a company fares in its home country, significantly affects these projections.

At Zacks, we place significant importance on a company's evolving earnings outlook. This is based on empirical evidence demonstrating its strong influence on a stock's short -term price movements. Invariably, there exists a positive relationship -- an upward revision in earnings estimates is typically mirrored by a rise in the stock price.

Boasting a remarkable track record that's been externally verified, the Zacks Rank, our unique stock rating system, leverages changes in earnings projections to function as a reliable gauge for predicting short-term stock price movements.

Century Casinos, bearing a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), is expected to mirror the broader market's movements in the near term. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Examining the Latest Trends in Century Casinos' Stock Value

The stock has declined by 5.5% over the past month compared to the 1.3% rise of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consumer Discretionary sector, which includes Century Casinos, has decreased 2% during this time frame. Over the past three months, the company's shares have experienced a gain of 3.4% relative to the S&P 500's 4.3% increase. Throughout this period, the sector overall has witnessed a 4.6% decrease.

