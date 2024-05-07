Investing in CBRE (CBRE)? Don't Miss Assessing Its International Revenue Trends

Have you evaluated the performance of CBRE Group's (CBRE) international operations for the quarter ending March 2024? Given the extensive global presence of this provider of real estate investment management services, analyzing the patterns in international revenues is crucial for understanding its financial strength and potential for growth.

In the current era of a tightly interconnected global economy, the proficiency of a company to penetrate international markets significantly influences its financial health and trajectory of growth. For investors, the key is to grasp how reliant a company is on overseas markets, as this provides insights into the durability of its earnings, its ability to exploit different economic cycles, and its overall growth capabilities.

Being present in international markets serves as a counterbalance to domestic economic challenges while offering chances to engage with more rapidly evolving economies. However, this kind of diversification introduces challenges like currency fluctuations, geopolitical uncertainties and varying market trends.

Upon examining CBRE's recent quarterly performance, we noticed several interesting patterns in the revenue generated from its international segments, which are commonly analyzed and observed by Wall Street experts.

The company's total revenue for the quarter stood at $7.94 billion, increasing 7.1% year over year. Now, let's delve into CBRE's international revenue breakdown to gain insights into the significance of its operations beyond home turf.

Exploring CBRE's International Revenue Patterns

During the quarter, All other countries contributed $2.43 billion in revenue, making up 30.6% of the total revenue. When compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion, this meant a surprise of -4.61%. Looking back, All other countries contributed $2.88 billion, or 32.2%, in the previous quarter, and $2.27 billion, or 30.6%, in the same quarter of the previous year.

Of the total revenue, $1.09 billion came from United Kingdom during the last fiscal quarter, accounting for 13.7%. This represented a surprise of -2.06% as analysts had expected the region to contribute $1.11 billion to the total revenue. In comparison, the region contributed $1.24 billion, or 13.9%, and $995.43 million, or 13.4%, to total revenue in the previous and year-ago quarters, respectively.

Prospective Revenues in International Markets

It is projected by analysts on Wall Street that CBRE will post revenues of $8.55 billion for the ongoing fiscal quarter, an increase of 10.8% from the year-ago quarter. The expected contributions from All other countries and United Kingdom to this revenue are 31.6% and 13.7%, translating into $2.7 billion and $1.17 billion, respectively.

For the full year, a total revenue of $35.57 billion is expected for the company, reflecting an increase of 11.3% from the year before. The revenues from All other countries and United Kingdom are expected to make up 31.1% and 13.5% of this total, corresponding to $11.07 billion and $4.81 billion respectively.

Closing Remarks

Relying on global markets for revenues presents both prospects and challenges for CBRE. Therefore, scrutinizing its international revenue trends is key to effectively forecasting the company's future outlook.

In a world where international interdependencies and geopolitical conflicts are ever-increasing, Wall Street analysts closely monitor these trends for companies having international presence to adjust their earnings forecasts. Of course, there are several other factors, including a company's standing within its home borders, that influence analysts' earnings forecasts.

At Zacks, we place significant importance on a company's evolving earnings outlook. This is based on empirical evidence demonstrating its strong influence on a stock's short -term price movements. Invariably, there exists a positive relationship -- an upward revision in earnings estimates is typically mirrored by a rise in the stock price.

With an impressive externally audited track record, our proprietary stock rating tool - the Zacks Rank - harnesses the power of earnings estimate revisions and serves as an effective indicator of a stock's near-term price performance.

CBRE currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Reviewing CBRE's Recent Stock Price Trends

The stock has witnessed a decline of 9.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's a decrease of 1.6%. In the same interval, the Zacks Finance sector, to which CBRE belongs, has registered a decrease of 1.7%. Over the past three months, the company's shares saw an increase of 0.1%, while the S&P 500 increased by 3.8%. In comparison, the sector experienced an increase of 0.6% during this timeframe.

Only $1 to See All Zacks' Buys and Sells

We're not kidding.

Several years ago, we shocked our members by offering them 30-day access to all our picks for the total sum of only $1. No obligation to spend another cent.

Thousands have taken advantage of this opportunity. Thousands did not - they thought there must be a catch. Yes, we do have a reason. We want you to get acquainted with our portfolio services like Surprise Trader, Stocks Under $10, Technology Innovators,and more, that closed 228 positions with double- and triple-digit gains in 2023 alone.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

CBRE Group, Inc. (CBRE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.