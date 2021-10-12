Investing in Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) five years ago would have delivered you a 449% gain

We think all investors should try to buy and hold high quality multi-year winners. And highest quality companies can see their share prices grow by huge amounts. For example, the Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) share price is up a whopping 449% in the last half decade, a handsome return for long term holders. This just goes to show the value creation that some businesses can achieve. Also pleasing for shareholders was the 13% gain in the last three months.

With that in mind, it's worth seeing if the company's underlying fundamentals have been the driver of long term performance, or if there are some discrepancies.

To paraphrase Benjamin Graham: Over the short term the market is a voting machine, but over the long term it's a weighing machine. One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

Over half a decade, Catalent managed to grow its earnings per share at 28% a year. This EPS growth is lower than the 41% average annual increase in the share price. So it's fair to assume the market has a higher opinion of the business than it did five years ago. That's not necessarily surprising considering the five-year track record of earnings growth.

The company's earnings per share (over time) is depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

NYSE:CTLT Earnings Per Share Growth October 12th 2021

We know that Catalent has improved its bottom line over the last three years, but what does the future have in store? You can see how its balance sheet has strengthened (or weakened) over time in this free interactive graphic.

A Different Perspective

It's nice to see that Catalent shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 35% over the last year. However, the TSR over five years, coming in at 41% per year, is even more impressive. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Catalent better, we need to consider many other factors. To that end, you should learn about the 3 warning signs we've spotted with Catalent (including 1 which doesn't sit too well with us) .

We will like Catalent better if we see some big insider buys. While we wait, check out this free list of growing companies with considerable, recent, insider buying.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

