Investing in Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK) three years ago would have delivered you a 103% gain

It might seem bad, but the worst that can happen when you buy a stock (without leverage) is that its share price goes to zero. But when you pick a company that is really flourishing, you can make more than 100%. For example, the Capital Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBNK) share price has soared 101% in the last three years. That sort of return is as solid as granite. In more good news, the share price has risen 12% in thirty days. But the price may well have benefitted from a buoyant market, since stocks have gained 6.3% in the last thirty days.

So let's investigate and see if the longer term performance of the company has been in line with the underlying business' progress.

While the efficient markets hypothesis continues to be taught by some, it has been proven that markets are over-reactive dynamic systems, and investors are not always rational. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

During three years of share price growth, Capital Bancorp achieved compound earnings per share growth of 43% per year. This EPS growth is higher than the 26% average annual increase in the share price. So one could reasonably conclude that the market has cooled on the stock. This cautious sentiment is reflected in its (fairly low) P/E ratio of 7.81.

You can see below how EPS has changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

NasdaqGS:CBNK Earnings Per Share Growth August 8th 2022

It's probably worth noting that the CEO is paid less than the median at similar sized companies. It's always worth keeping an eye on CEO pay, but a more important question is whether the company will grow earnings throughout the years. Before buying or selling a stock, we always recommend a close examination of historic growth trends, available here..

What About Dividends?

As well as measuring the share price return, investors should also consider the total shareholder return (TSR). The TSR incorporates the value of any spin-offs or discounted capital raisings, along with any dividends, based on the assumption that the dividends are reinvested. So for companies that pay a generous dividend, the TSR is often a lot higher than the share price return. We note that for Capital Bancorp the TSR over the last 3 years was 103%, which is better than the share price return mentioned above. The dividends paid by the company have thusly boosted the total shareholder return.

A Different Perspective

We're pleased to report that Capital Bancorp rewarded shareholders with a total shareholder return of 2.4% over the last year. That includes the value of the dividend. But the three year TSR of 27% per year is even better. If you would like to research Capital Bancorp in more detail then you might want to take a look at whether insiders have been buying or selling shares in the company.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

