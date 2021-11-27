Investing in Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) a year ago would have delivered you a 395% gain

While some are satisfied with an index fund, active investors aim to find truly magnificent investments on the stock market. When you find (and hold) a big winner, you can markedly improve your finances. In the case of Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE), the share price is up an incredible 395% in the last year alone. Also pleasing for shareholders was the 50% gain in the last three months. The company reported its financial results recently; you can catch up on the latest numbers by reading our company report. Zooming out, the stock is actually down 40% in the last three years.

So let's investigate and see if the longer term performance of the company has been in line with the underlying business' progress.

Because Callon Petroleum made a loss in the last twelve months, we think the market is probably more focussed on revenue and revenue growth, at least for now. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. That's because fast revenue growth can be easily extrapolated to forecast profits, often of considerable size.

Callon Petroleum grew its revenue by 76% last year. That's stonking growth even when compared to other loss-making stocks. But the share price seems headed to the moon, up 395% as previously highlighted. Even the most bullish shareholders might be thinking that the share price might drop back a bit, after a gain like that. But if the share price does moderate a bit, there might be an opportunity for high growth investors.

The graphic below depicts how earnings and revenue have changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

NYSE:CPE Earnings and Revenue Growth November 27th 2021

This free interactive report on Callon Petroleum's balance sheet strength is a great place to start, if you want to investigate the stock further.

A Different Perspective

It's nice to see that Callon Petroleum shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 395% over the last year. Notably the five-year annualised TSR loss of 11% per year compares very unfavourably with the recent share price performance. This makes us a little wary, but the business might have turned around its fortunes. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. For instance, we've identified 2 warning signs for Callon Petroleum (1 doesn't sit too well with us) that you should be aware of.

Of course, you might find a fantastic investment by looking elsewhere. So take a peek at this free list of companies we expect will grow earnings.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

