Investing in Brown-Forman (NYSE:BF.B) five years ago would have delivered you a 85% gain

Generally speaking the aim of active stock picking is to find companies that provide returns that are superior to the market average. Buying under-rated businesses is one path to excess returns. For example, long term Brown-Forman Corporation (NYSE:BF.B) shareholders have enjoyed a 69% share price rise over the last half decade, well in excess of the market return of around 58% (not including dividends). On the other hand, the more recent gains haven't been so impressive, with shareholders gaining just 5.6% , including dividends .

Now it's worth having a look at the company's fundamentals too, because that will help us determine if the long term shareholder return has matched the performance of the underlying business.

While the efficient markets hypothesis continues to be taught by some, it has been proven that markets are over-reactive dynamic systems, and investors are not always rational. By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

Over half a decade, Brown-Forman managed to grow its earnings per share at 5.1% a year. This EPS growth is lower than the 11% average annual increase in the share price. So it's fair to assume the market has a higher opinion of the business than it did five years ago. That's not necessarily surprising considering the five-year track record of earnings growth.

The graphic below depicts how EPS has changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image). NYSE:BF.B Earnings Per Share Growth September 13th 2022

We know that Brown-Forman has improved its bottom line lately, but is it going to grow revenue? Check if analysts think Brown-Forman will grow revenue in the future.

What About Dividends?

It is important to consider the total shareholder return, as well as the share price return, for any given stock. The TSR is a return calculation that accounts for the value of cash dividends (assuming that any dividend received was reinvested) and the calculated value of any discounted capital raisings and spin-offs. So for companies that pay a generous dividend, the TSR is often a lot higher than the share price return. As it happens, Brown-Forman's TSR for the last 5 years was 85%, which exceeds the share price return mentioned earlier. The dividends paid by the company have thusly boosted the total shareholder return.

A Different Perspective

It's nice to see that Brown-Forman shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 5.6% over the last year. That's including the dividend. However, the TSR over five years, coming in at 13% per year, is even more impressive. Potential buyers might understandably feel they've missed the opportunity, but it's always possible business is still firing on all cylinders. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Brown-Forman better, we need to consider many other factors. To that end, you should be aware of the 1 warning sign we've spotted with Brown-Forman .

We will like Brown-Forman better if we see some big insider buys. While we wait, check out this free list of growing companies with considerable, recent, insider buying.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

