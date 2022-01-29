Investing in Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) a year ago would have delivered you a 40% gain

The simplest way to invest in stocks is to buy exchange traded funds. But investors can boost returns by picking market-beating companies to own shares in. To wit, the Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) share price is 36% higher than it was a year ago, much better than the market return of around 8.2% (not including dividends) in the same period. That's a solid performance by our standards! The longer term returns have not been as good, with the stock price only 12% higher than it was three years ago.

Now it's worth having a look at the company's fundamentals too, because that will help us determine if the long term shareholder return has matched the performance of the underlying business.

To quote Buffett, 'Ships will sail around the world but the Flat Earth Society will flourish. There will continue to be wide discrepancies between price and value in the marketplace...' One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

During the last year Brookline Bancorp grew its earnings per share (EPS) by 145%. This EPS growth is significantly higher than the 36% increase in the share price. So it seems like the market has cooled on Brookline Bancorp, despite the growth. Interesting. This cautious sentiment is reflected in its (fairly low) P/E ratio of 11.48.

You can see how EPS has changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

NasdaqGS:BRKL Earnings Per Share Growth January 29th 2022

We know that Brookline Bancorp has improved its bottom line lately, but is it going to grow revenue? Check if analysts think Brookline Bancorp will grow revenue in the future.

What About Dividends?

When looking at investment returns, it is important to consider the difference between total shareholder return (TSR) and share price return. Whereas the share price return only reflects the change in the share price, the TSR includes the value of dividends (assuming they were reinvested) and the benefit of any discounted capital raising or spin-off. Arguably, the TSR gives a more comprehensive picture of the return generated by a stock. We note that for Brookline Bancorp the TSR over the last 1 year was 40%, which is better than the share price return mentioned above. The dividends paid by the company have thusly boosted the total shareholder return.

A Different Perspective

It's nice to see that Brookline Bancorp shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 40% over the last year. Of course, that includes the dividend. That gain is better than the annual TSR over five years, which is 5%. Therefore it seems like sentiment around the company has been positive lately. Someone with an optimistic perspective could view the recent improvement in TSR as indicating that the business itself is getting better with time. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Take risks, for example - Brookline Bancorp has 2 warning signs (and 1 which shouldn't be ignored) we think you should know about.

But note: Brookline Bancorp may not be the best stock to buy. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies with past earnings growth (and further growth forecast).

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

