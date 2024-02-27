Investing in Britain is safest bet, minister tells insurers

By Huw Jones

LONDON, Feb 27 (Reuters) - Britain's insurers must step up to the plate and use billions of pounds in freed-up capital to invest in growth companies and infrastructure, financial services minister Bim Afolami said on Tuesday.

Following Britain's departure from the European Union, Britain has scaled back capital rules for insurers, seen as a key "Brexit dividend" for the financial sector, in the hope of channelling funds into investment for growth, though the EU has approved similar reforms as well.

"I know that the insurance sector has a complicated relationship with risk," Afolami told an Association of British Insurers' (ABI) conference.

"But trust me when I say that with these reforms ... investing in the UK is the safest bet that you can make, but you must take that step forward with us."

Faced with strapped finances, Britain is having to rely on private sources of funds, such as insurers, pension schemes and securities markets, to raise finance for green technology and infrastructure, typically riskier assets than government bonds, a staple for the sector.

The ABI has said the capital easing could free up to 100 billion pounds ($126.83 billion) for investment over 10 years, but Bank of England officials have suggested that the finance ministry should check that insurers are investing the cash.

The ABI has set up an industry forum to "deliver" on investments.

The reform is part of a raft of post-Brexit measures to bolster the financial sector's global appeal, including a new remit for regulators to take the sector's international competitiveness and growth into account when writing rules.

Afolami acknowledged it was still an "open question as to whether they will honour the spirit of the objective".

The finance ministry is considering new rules for "encouraging the establishment and growth" of "captive" insurers, or firms setting up in-house insurance subsidiaries to better tailor coverage, with a public consultation in coming months, he said.

($1 = 0.7885 pounds)

(Additional reporting by Carolyn Cohn; Editing by Andrew Heavens; Editing by Sharon Singleton)

