Investing in Brink's (BCO)? Don't Miss Assessing Its International Revenue Trends

Did you analyze how Brink's (BCO) fared in its international operations for the quarter ending March 2024? Given the widespread global presence of this armored car company, scrutinizing the trends in international revenues becomes imperative to assess its financial strength and future growth possibilities.

In the current era of a tightly interconnected global economy, the proficiency of a company to penetrate international markets significantly influences its financial health and trajectory of growth. For investors, the key is to grasp how reliant a company is on overseas markets, as this provides insights into the durability of its earnings, its ability to exploit different economic cycles, and its overall growth capabilities.

Being present in international markets serves as a counterbalance to domestic economic challenges while offering chances to engage with more rapidly evolving economies. However, this kind of diversification introduces challenges like currency fluctuations, geopolitical uncertainties and varying market trends.

While analyzing BCO's performance for the last quarter, we found some intriguing trends in revenues from its overseas segments that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

The company's total revenue for the quarter stood at $1.24 billion, increasing 4.3% year over year. Now, let's delve into BCO's international revenue breakdown to gain insights into the significance of its operations beyond home turf.

Exploring BCO's International Revenue Patterns

Latin America accounted for 27.1% of the company's total revenue during the quarter, translating to $335 million. Revenues from this region represented a surprise of +2.6%, with Wall Street analysts collectively expecting $326.5 million. When compared to the preceding quarter and the same quarter in the previous year, Latin America contributed $343 million (27.5%) and $316 million (26.7%) to the total revenue, respectively.

Europe generated $291 million in revenues for the company in the last quarter, constituting 23.5% of the total. This represented a surprise of +4.15% compared to the $279.4 million projected by Wall Street analysts. Comparatively, in the previous quarter, Europe accounted for $294 million (23.6%), and in the year-ago quarter, it contributed $269 million (22.7%) to the total revenue.

During the quarter, Rest of World contributed $205 million in revenue, making up 16.6% of the total revenue. When compared to the consensus estimate of $209.3 million, this meant a surprise of -2.05%. Looking back, Rest of World contributed $204 million, or 16.4%, in the previous quarter, and $199 million, or 16.8%, in the same quarter of the previous year.

Revenue Forecasts for the International Markets

Wall Street analysts expect Brink's to report $1.24 billion in total revenue for the current fiscal quarter, indicating an increase of 1.9% from the year-ago quarter. Latin America, Europe and Rest of World are expected to contribute 27.9% ($345.6 million), 24% ($297.3 million) and 16.9% ($209 million) to the total revenue, respectively.

For the entire year, the company's total revenue is forecasted to be $5.14 billion, which is an improvement of 5.5% from the previous year. The revenue contributions from different regions are expected as follows: Latin America will contribute 26.8% ($1.38 billion), Europe 23% ($1.18 billion) and Rest of World 16.6% ($850.7 million) to the total revenue.

Key Takeaways

Relying on international markets for revenues, Brink's faces both prospects and perils. Thus, tracking the company's international revenue trends is essential for accurately projecting its future trajectory.

In an era of growing international interdependencies and escalating geopolitical disputes, Wall Street analysts are vigilant in tracking these trends for businesses with a global reach, in order to refine their predictions of earnings. It should be noted, however, that a multitude of other elements, such as a company's domestic position, also play a significant role in shaping the earnings forecasts.

At Zacks, we place significant importance on a company's evolving earnings outlook. This is based on empirical evidence demonstrating its strong influence on a stock's short -term price movements. Invariably, there exists a positive relationship -- an upward revision in earnings estimates is typically mirrored by a rise in the stock price.

The Zacks Rank, our proprietary stock rating mechanism, demonstrates a notable performance history confirmed through external audits. It effectively utilizes the power of earnings estimate revisions to act as a predictor of a stock's price performance in the near term.

Currently, Brink's holds a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), signifying its potential to underperform the overall market's performance in the forthcoming period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Exploring Recent Trends in Brink's' Stock Price

The stock has witnessed an increase of 11.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's an increase of 1.3%. In the same interval, the Zacks Business Services sector, to which Brink's belongs, has registered a decrease of 0.7%. Over the past three months, the company's shares saw an increase of 19.4%, while the S&P 500 increased by 4.3%. In comparison, the sector experienced an increase of 0.3% during this timeframe.

