Investing in Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) three years ago would have delivered you a 62% gain

Buying a low-cost index fund will get you the average market return. But across the board there are plenty of stocks that underperform the market. Unfortunately for shareholders, while the Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB) share price is up 62% in the last three years, that falls short of the market return. Some buyers are laughing, though, with an increase of 35% in the last year.

So let's assess the underlying fundamentals over the last 3 years and see if they've moved in lock-step with shareholder returns.

While markets are a powerful pricing mechanism, share prices reflect investor sentiment, not just underlying business performance. One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

Bridgewater Bancshares was able to grow its EPS at 19% per year over three years, sending the share price higher. We note that the 17% yearly (average) share price gain isn't too far from the EPS growth rate. Coincidence? Probably not. This suggests that sentiment and expectations have not changed drastically. Quite to the contrary, the share price has arguably reflected the EPS growth.

You can see below how EPS has changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

NasdaqCM:BWB Earnings Per Share Growth January 25th 2022

We consider it positive that insiders have made significant purchases in the last year. Having said that, most people consider earnings and revenue growth trends to be a more meaningful guide to the business. Before buying or selling a stock, we always recommend a close examination of historic growth trends, available here..

A Different Perspective

We're pleased to report that Bridgewater Bancshares rewarded shareholders with a total shareholder return of 35% over the last year. That gain actually surpasses the 17% TSR it generated (per year) over three years. Given the track record of solid returns over varying time frames, it might be worth putting Bridgewater Bancshares on your watchlist. Investors who like to make money usually check up on insider purchases, such as the price paid, and total amount bought. You can find out about the insider purchases of Bridgewater Bancshares by clicking this link.

Bridgewater Bancshares is not the only stock insiders are buying. So take a peek at this free list of growing companies with insider buying.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

