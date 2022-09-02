Investing in Biglari Holdings (NYSE:BH.A) three years ago would have delivered you a 41% gain

By buying an index fund, you can roughly match the market return with ease. But if you choose individual stocks with prowess, you can make superior returns. For example, Biglari Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BH.A) shareholders have seen the share price rise 41% over three years, well in excess of the market return (31%, not including dividends).

With that in mind, it's worth seeing if the company's underlying fundamentals have been the driver of long term performance, or if there are some discrepancies.

While the efficient markets hypothesis continues to be taught by some, it has been proven that markets are over-reactive dynamic systems, and investors are not always rational. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

Over the last three years, Biglari Holdings failed to grow earnings per share, which fell 11% (annualized). This was, in part, due to extraordinary items impacting earning in the last twelve months.

So we doubt that the market is looking to EPS for its main judge of the company's value. Given this situation, it makes sense to look at other metrics too.

The revenue drop of 29% is as underwhelming as some politicians. The only thing that's clear is there is low correlation between Biglari Holdings' share price and its historic fundamental data. Further research may be required!

The image below shows how earnings and revenue have tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail). NYSE:BH.A Earnings and Revenue Growth September 2nd 2022

We're pleased to report that the CEO is remunerated more modestly than most CEOs at similarly capitalized companies. It's always worth keeping an eye on CEO pay, but a more important question is whether the company will grow earnings throughout the years. Before buying or selling a stock, we always recommend a close examination of historic growth trends, available here..

A Different Perspective

The last twelve months weren't great for Biglari Holdings shares, which performed worse than the market, costing holders 25%. The market shed around 18%, no doubt weighing on the stock price. Fortunately the longer term story is brighter, with total returns averaging about 12% per year over three years. Sometimes when a good quality long term winner has a weak period, it's turns out to be an opportunity, but you really need to be sure that the quality is there. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Even so, be aware that Biglari Holdings is showing 1 warning sign in our investment analysis , you should know about...

If you would prefer to check out another company -- one with potentially superior financials -- then do not miss this free list of companies that have proven they can grow earnings.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

