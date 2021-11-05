Investing in Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) a year ago would have delivered you a 64% gain

The simplest way to invest in stocks is to buy exchange traded funds. But investors can boost returns by picking market-beating companies to own shares in. To wit, the Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) share price is 63% higher than it was a year ago, much better than the market return of around 31% (not including dividends) in the same period. So that should have shareholders smiling. Note that businesses generally develop over the long term, so the returns over the last year might not reflect a long term trend.

So let's investigate and see if the longer term performance of the company has been in line with the underlying business' progress.

There is no denying that markets are sometimes efficient, but prices do not always reflect underlying business performance. By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

Bentley Systems was able to grow EPS by 21% in the last twelve months. This EPS growth is significantly lower than the 63% increase in the share price. So it's fair to assume the market has a higher opinion of the business than it a year ago. The fairly generous P/E ratio of 116.24 also points to this optimism.

You can see below how EPS has changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

NasdaqGS:BSY Earnings Per Share Growth November 5th 2021

We know that Bentley Systems has improved its bottom line lately, but is it going to grow revenue? This free report showing analyst revenue forecasts should help you figure out if the EPS growth can be sustained.

A Different Perspective

It's nice to see that Bentley Systems shareholders have gained 64% over the last year, including dividends. Unfortunately the share price is down 4.6% over the last quarter. Shorter term share price moves often don't signify much about the business itself. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Bentley Systems better, we need to consider many other factors. Even so, be aware that Bentley Systems is showing 4 warning signs in our investment analysis , you should know about...

